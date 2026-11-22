A Missing Mailbox Key Turned Into A Blame Game When The Property Manager Called The Tenant Impatient

It’s a lot easier to be patient when you know how long you’re supposed to wait.

At least that’s how one tenant felt while waiting for his property manager to bring him a mailbox key.

He needed an important piece of mail by Thursday, but his mail sometimes ended up in the upstairs unit’s box, and the renters up there had just moved out.

The property manager said she’d bring the key at nine on Tuesday morning, so when she didn’t show up, the tenant tried calling.

Eventually, she texted that she was busy and said that she would call back. But when no call came, he tried the next morning again, and that’s when the property manager told him he was being impatient.

Read on to see how this whole thing played out.

AITA for repeatedly calling my property manager after she promised to bring me a mailbox key? I live in the basement unit of a house. It’s a completely separate unit with its own kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living room, and mailbox. The tenants who lived upstairs recently moved out, so right now, I’m the only person living in the entire house. Our community mailbox has two boxes for the property: Box 13 is mine for the basement, and Box 14 belongs to the upstairs unit.

Because he’s dealt with mail issues in the past, he learned to expect them.

Whenever I order something, I put my address and include “BSMT” so the delivery person knows which mailbox it belongs in. The problem is that sometimes the sender doesn’t format the address properly, and my mail ends up in the upstairs mailbox instead. When the upstairs tenants still lived there, they would regularly bring my mail downstairs whenever this happened. Now that they’ve moved out, I obviously don’t have access to Box 14. I was expecting a very important piece of mail that I needed by Thursday before I left for work at 11 a.m. Because I couldn’t risk it accidentally ending up in the upstairs mailbox, I contacted my property manager on Monday.

At first, it seemed as if she wanted to help.

I asked if, while the upstairs unit was vacant, I could temporarily have the mailbox key so I could retrieve anything of mine that was accidentally delivered there. She answered my call immediately and told me she would come to the house Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. She said she would bring the key, empty out the upstairs mailbox, and let me take anything that belonged to me. Tuesday morning came, and I waited for her. She never showed up.

Needing to leave, he texted her again.

I had to leave for work at 11 a.m., so around 10:30, I called her. No answer. I then messaged her, saying that I had to leave for work and that if she came while I was gone, she could leave the key in the hiding spot we use. She didn’t respond. Around 2 p.m., I called again to ask whether she had gone to the house. No answer. At around 6 p.m., I called twice. She immediately ended the call and then texted me, “Busy, call you back.”

The next day, it was the same thing.

I replied, asking whether she was still planning on coming that day. I also told her that if she was too busy to come to the house, I could meet her somewhere and pick up the key myself. Again, no response. Since she told me she was busy and said she would call me back, I stopped contacting her and waited. She never called. The next morning, Wednesday, I called her around 10 a.m. She didn’t answer, but she texted me, saying, “You are very impatient.”

Now, he’s not sure what to think about her lack of communication.

I reminded her that the reason I was contacting her was because I was expecting important mail, I needed it before Thursday, and she was the one who had specifically told me she would come Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. She didn’t respond after that. Now I’m wondering if I actually was being impatient or annoying by calling her multiple times. From my perspective, I wasn’t repeatedly contacting her for no reason. She gave me a specific time, didn’t show up, didn’t tell me plans had changed, and then said she would call me back but never did. AITA?

Wow. That sounds like a very stressful situation.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit would do in this situation.

He does need to get it worked out.

Maybe this is why the property manager changed her mind.

Good thought, but it would probably require approval.

Contacting the post office would be a great idea.

The property manager brought this on herself.

You don’t tell someone you’re going to be somewhere and do something, and then change your mind.

And if you do this, then it’s important to communicate the changes to the other person.

At this point, he needs to contact the post office and see if there’s anything they can do to help him.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue. Read Story →