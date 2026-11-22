She Feels Sick and Doesn’t Want to Work Overtime. Her Supervisor Wants Everyone to Stay Until the Job Is Done

Imagine going to work with the flu.

Don’t. Don’t imagine that. Don’t go to work if you’re sick, especially if you’re contagious.

In this story, one employee is at work and has the flu. She wants to go home when her shift is over instead of working overtime and wonders if that’s okay.

Honestly, as you can probably already tell, I don’t think she should even be at work. I definitely don’t think she should be working overtime!

Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA if I refuse overtime even though we’re short staffed. Some quick deets about our staffing recently two staff were let go as they couldn’t do the job so it was having to be done again behind them – they have been replaced by one person. 1 member of staff has moved from late shift (my shift) to day shift. Another has had their late swapped for a day shift today. 1 member of staff left last week and has not been replaced.

She feels really sick.

Today I have the flu. I feel super ill and I haven’t been sleeping properly so I’m exhausted too. I usually finish at 10 but was asked if I could stay till 12. I said unless the rest of the team will all have to stay hours late to finish the work (like 1 or 2am) I’d rather go home as I domt feel well.

She’s not the only one who’s sick.

However my Supervisor is also unwell. He thinks he has tonsillitis. His shift ends at midnight and had has said he will not be staying later than that as he feels ill and anything that isn’t done will have to be picked up in the morning by day shift. So my question is this AITA for wanting to go home and go to bed instead of doing overtime even if it means the day shift tomorrow have to pick up the left over work

You shouldn’t even go to work when you’re contagious. They should both go home. It’s better to be short staffed and not finish the work than to get everyone else sick.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks she should definitely go home.

Another person says to go home.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

It’s not like anyone is telling her she has to stay.

Everyone thinks she should go home.

Don’t go to work sick! Don’t stay at work if you feel sick either. I’m sure her manager would tell her to go home if he knew how sick she feels. He’s sick too. He’d get it.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold. Read Story →