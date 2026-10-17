She Lives at a Dead-End Street with a Creepy Neighbor—Until She Set Up Four Surveillance Cameras

Feeling safe in your own home should be a given, but that’s not always the case.

A woman living at the dead end of a street is facing a bone-chilling situation as one erratic neighbor is threatening their safety and getting closer and closer to her home each day.

So she decided to install cameras to protect her home.

But now, with new neighbors moving in next door, she’s wondering whether her security setup might make the newcomers uncomfortable, even though they have good reason to be cautious.

She also wonders if she should tell the new neighbors about the guy. Would you?

Read the full, chilling story below.

Advice on cameras facing neighbors house Suburban neighborhood, 7 houses on our dead end street. I live at the dead end. The neighbor from hell lives two doors down. The house between ours is currently vacant as my wonderful neighbor passed away in December. The family never listed the house, but I just found out that it sold off market and new neighbors are moving in this weekend. I have cameras on all four sides of my house for protection from the NFH. Besides his house (he lives in his elderly mother’s home), 3 of the remaining 6 houses have No Trespass Orders against him.

But of course he ignores it. And what he does is scary as hell.

My direct neighbor did not pursue no trespass because he was worried about retaliation. The NFH wanders through people’s yards with a shovel and threatens to hit people with it, honks his horn for hours, was arrested for driving his car through another neighbor’s yard, sends unhinged text messages to a different neighbor, believes we are all following him, has tried to drive kids off the road, peeks in people’s windows, and stalks the property lines since the no trepass was put in place.

It gets worse.

He is a known drug addict (has admitted this and there are court records), is likely an untreated schizophrenic, has violated every condition of his probation, and is terrifying. I have stopped walking my dogs in the neighborhood, put up cameras, and chain my gates closed to ensure my dog’s security. I have video of him trying to enter the neighbor’s house, threatening to cut their AC unit out to scrap. Also repeatedly stalking my side yard while I was outside working (I had headphones on while cleaning the pool filter and didn’t know he was behind me until my dog went crazy) and at other random times.

She doesn’t know what to do.

I’m really looking forward to having new neighbors. I actually really enjoy all of my other neighbors. I don’t want to make them nervous about me having a camera facing their house, but I also want to continue to protect myself and my property. I also don’t want to poison the bad neighbor’s reputation. I’d like him to do that himself.

How would you handle this situation? I personally think they’re almost keeping him like “the local psycho”. This is a disaster waiting to happen.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Some ideas.

Something to consider.

I agree.

I understand why.

Another reader chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t think their painters should use their water spigot on the job.

Yup.

If I were living near this neighbor, I would be in a constant state of tension.

His behavior is absolutely terrifying.

She’s worried about privacy, but in this specific situation, I think everyone would agree making sure everything is documented would be the safest option.

Maybe adjusting the camera angles to focus on entrances, gates, and vulnerable areas may offer a reasonable compromise.

I definitely think she should warn the new neighbors as soon as possible, though.

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