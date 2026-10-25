She Offered Her Friend A Spot On A Hugely Discounted Cruise, But Pulled The Invitation When Her Friend Still Wanted It Even Cheaper

Have you ever had a friend who just DIFFICULT?

And I’m talking about being difficult about pretty much everything?

Well, most of us have had someone in our lives like that at some point.

And the woman you’re about to hear from might want to reconsider her friendship with this pal.

Take a look at why these two are at odds with each other.

AITA for uninviting my friend from a vacation because she wanted to break rules and be cheap? “One of my favorite hobbies is using credit card and casino comps to get cheap trips. I have several cruise lines that I get “free” offers for where I pay taxes and fees (usually less than $200) for a 7 night cruise plus extras like gratuities for the staff and any drink or dining packages I may want. My friend had asked what vacation plans I had coming up since I travel quite a bit and I let her know I had an upcoming trip booked and could add her for around $600 if she was interested. This is for 7 nights in a mini suite (balcony room, more space, just below the suite level).

She gave her the rundown…

She seemed interested so I told her to let me know. I gave her the breakout of costs because I wanted to be transparent… $160 for taxes and fees and $455 for the drink/dining/gratuities to be covered. She seemed interested so I asked her to double-check the dates worked for her and to let me know if it worked for her. She came back to me a couple of days later and said that she’d be good with the $160, but had done research and didn’t want to pay the other $455 in fees because she read that it’s not mandatory that you pay gratuities to the staff and she could order something online so she could sneak alcohol onto the ship. Unfortunately, the way this package works is that everyone in the booking has to order it if one person does. I want the convenience of knowing my gratuities are paid and that I can order a drink regardless of where I am without going back to the room to make a drink.

Isn’t this what vacation is all about?!?!

I like getting a couple of coffees in the coffee shop, drinks by the pool, wine with dinner, and maybe a couple of drinks in the club at night without having to go back to the room anytime I want something. To me, this is just a part of the experience of being on vacation and doing what I want. I told her that if she felt that way that maybe it’s best that she not come with me and do her own thing, but now she’s mad at me because she’d have to pay close to $4,000 to do this trip without my benefits. I don’t mind paying for the extras for myself and just count it as a cost of the vacation but I don’t really want to pay for her extras as well. AITA for wanting to do vacation the way I want and not giving in to her wanting to be cheap on this? I know for a fact that she can afford it, she just read something on the internet making her think she’s smart to get around the “rules”.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

And this reader weighed in.

You try to do something nice for someone and this happens…

Like I said, her friend sounds DIFFICULT.

Ugh…

Her friend sounds like a real pain in the neck…