She Passed Five Open Rows to Sit Right Next to Him—Until His Single Question Triggered a Defensive Outburst

It’s always weird when someone has plenty of options and still chooses the one right next to someone else.

One guy dealt with this very thing while riding on a bus that was practically empty.

He was sitting near the back when a woman came walking toward him, passing plenty of open seats along the way.

Naturally, he figured she’d pick one of those.

But no. Instead, she hit him with her backpack as she was climbing over him to sit down.

Read on to see why he eventually got up and found a new place to sit.

Person wants a specific seat on a bus I actually don’t know if this is really that entitled, but it felt like it in the moment. The bus is practically empty in the back. I’m sitting all the way in the back, so, like, that back row of seats. This girl climbs up the steps to the back, and IDK, I’m assuming she’ll sit in any of the empty seats. She instead crosses over me in an awkward position to specifically take the seat all the way to the right of me (next to me) in the back by the window, hitting me with her backpack. Mind you, the back row is like 6 seats against the back wall, and I’m sitting closer to the right side.

At first, everything was pretty normal.

She asks if I got hit, and I said, “Yeah, it’s okay.” She says, “Sorry, my backpack’s big.” I just say it’s fine again and that it only caught me off guard because there are so many empty seats, and she specifically decided to cross over me into the corner. And then she gets defensive and says, “Yeah, I’ll apologize for hitting you, but there’s nothing wrong with wanting to sit in the back.

Feeling really uncomfortable, he moved to another seat.

I don’t get why she didn’t go for my left, where she would have still been in the back row but wouldn’t have bumped me. I low-key just moved to another seat. It was kinda weird, low-key, and low-key felt kinda entitled. I guess I compare it to a urinal? Like using the urinal next to the one someone’s already at just because you like that one instead of going to one on the opposite end. But y’all tell me if that’s some entitlement or not. Maybe the person doesn’t understand social cues, IDK.

Wow. He seems to be overreacting just a little bit.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about this whole situation.

According to this comment, he’s the only one acting entitled.

This reader chalks it up to personal preferences.

Here’s a good way to look at it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

For this person, it was as easy as moving seats.

In all honesty, this is more about personal space and thoughtlessness than entitlement.

That being said, the woman probably could’ve been more considerate of his space, especially knowing that her backpack is large.

But at the same time, it wasn’t that big of a deal.

He could’ve easily just let it go and enjoyed the rest of his ride in that same seat. Sometimes people just need to calm down and breathe.

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