She Questioned Her Career Choice After Realizing She Didn’t Enjoy It At All

What’s a person to when they simply don’t think they can work another day in their chosen field?

That’s a tough thing to come to terms with…

The woman who wrote the story below has put a lot of time and effort into her job…but something just doesn’t feel right about it.

In fact, it feels completely WRONG…and now she’s not sure what to do next.

Let’s take a look at what she’s dealing with.

What if your career is just fundamentally wrong for you? “I’m probably having a quarter life crisis, but I can’t take it anymore. I’m 28, did an MBA, and have spent the last 6 years in tech marketing on the revenue side.

This is too much…

On paper it looks good, but the constant targets and being measured by pipeline make me anxious in a way that feels deeper than normal job stress. I don’t feel satisfaction when things go well, just relief. Sundays are filled with dread, and I’m starting to think this might be a real personality mismatch.

She feels trapped…

The fear of being too late and the sunk cost is what’s keeping me stuck. I invested in the degree and six years in this path, and now I feel boxed in. The longer I stay in corporate, the more I can’t stand the manufactured urgency and money pressure. I know it’s not life or death, but my body reacts like it is. I don’t even care that much about the revenue, but my heart races and I cry every time something is labelled “urgent.””

Readers shared their thoughts about this story.

This person had a lot to say.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a fast food employee who shuts down a customer angry about her change with a single word.

And another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

You gotta feel sorry for her…

Because she sounds truly lost.

But we think she’ll be just fine.

She’s young enough to give another career a shot!