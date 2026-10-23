She Spent Two Days Cooking for Her Nephew’s Birthday Party. She Arrived Half an Hour Late, Found Her Sister Had Ordered Pizza, and Left in a Huff

Being the family’s designated cook is a lot like being a stagehand, since nobody notices the work until it doesn’t show up.

One aunt agreed to handle all the food for her nephew’s birthday and spent two full days preparing salads, finger food, sandwiches, and desserts for about twenty guests.

Then she hit traffic and arrived half an hour late, apologizing as she offered to grab everything from the car.

The turning point came when her sister shrugged and told her not to bother, because everyone had decided they felt like pizza after all. Nobody had thought to let her know, and the table was already covered in takeout boxes.

The aunt kept her anger quiet, gave her nephew his present, and slipped out after ten minutes. When she got home, she found ten missed calls, and she hasn’t spoken to her sister since.

Now she’s wondering whether she was the one who overreacted.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for leaving my nephews birthday party after ten minutes Last Saturday, I was invited to my sister’s son’s 7th birthday. I was told I was in charge of preparing the food, which I had no problem doing as I enjoy cooking.

So she got to work preparing a variety of dishes for the event.

So I spent all of the day before and the morning of making enough salads, finger food, sandwiches, and desserts to feed about 20 people.

But soon the universe threw her a bit of a curveball.

The party started at two, and I didn’t get there till 2:30, as there was a lot of unexpected traffic on my journey.

When she finally arrived, she received quite the shock.

When I got there, I saw several takeout pizza boxes. I apologized and explained to everyone that I was late, and I said I’d go and get the food out of the car. Then my sister said, “No worries, we don’t need it anymore. We felt like some pizza after all.”

This felt like a total slap in the face, so she decided to leave early.

I was really mad, but I didn’t want to make a scene and ruin my nephew’s day. So I gave him his gift and then Irish goodbyed after ten minutes.

Clearly her sister took notice.

When I got home, I checked my phone and saw about 10 missed calls and texts from my sister asking where I was. I haven’t talked to her since. AITA?

Seems like her sister is a bit on the impatient side.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user calls this sibling exactly what she is.

The timeline doesn’t quite add up for this user.

This user didn’t think the sibling needed to be so dramatic about it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

This user would have been a lot more confrontational.

Somebody needed to tell the cook the menu had changed, and it shouldn’t have been her job to guess.

She was handed responsibility for feeding twenty people and she delivered, even despite a last-minute traffic jam.

Her sister can chase her with calls, but an honest “I’m sorry, I should have texted” would work a lot better.

Effort deserves a thank-you.

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