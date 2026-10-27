She Waited Hours for Her Husband to Bring Groceries Home for Dinner—Only for Him to Arrive Empty-Handed and Indifferent, Triggering Her Ultimate Breaking Point

One thing that we don’t always appreciate is the fact that every single relationship is different. So just because your friend’s relationship doesn’t look like yours doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s wrong – if it is serving them well, that is. So while we might have opinions about the way that other folk conduct their relationships, if every person is happy and equal in that relationship, we can keep those opinions to ourselves. Because just because you wouldn’t like it, doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s wrong, per se.

But then come the relationships that we can quite clearly see are wrong and aren’t serving both people involved. Perhaps the relationship is clearly lacking equality, or perhaps or or both people clearly aren’t happy. And the marriage in this story seems, at least from this story, to be so unequal and so unhealthy that you have to question whether it is serving either partner at all. Because quite clearly, the guy holds all the power here. And when his wife refuses to comply to his whims, he really is not happy about it.

Read on to find out more.

AITA for not making dinner at 9:30 PM? My husband picked up extra work, and was expected home at 8:00 PM. I call him at 08:30 asking where he was, because he was supposed to be bringing home a few ingredients so I could make us dinner. I had already made the kids’ dinner, fed and put them to bed after being home with them for 12+ hours by myself.

But she was not prepared for what happened when he picked up.

He answers and starts a FaceTime and he’s still at work, laughing with his coworkers, eating a donut. I asked him why he’s still there if he’s not actually working because I’m tired, I’m hungry and I’m waiting on him so I can make dinner. He says he will be home after a bit.

Read on to find out what happened when he got home.

He gets home at 09:30, didn’t bring the ingredients I needed to make dinner and is mad I’m no longer cooking. I showered and now I’m in bed; dinner-less because we don’t have groceries. Am I wrong for not making dinner when he was just lollygagging after work and couldn’t be bothered to stop at the store? AITA?

Wow. You really have to feel sorry for this wife, whose husband clearly isn’t showing up for her.

He didn’t spare her even one thought when staying late with his workmates without even consulting her about it.

And as for not picking up the groceries on the way home, then expecting her to cook regardless. How, exactly?

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person thought that only one person was in the wrong here.

While others thought she should just start eating with the kids.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged her to make plans to leave.

Honestly, it sounds like this woman is trapped in a relationship where she’s expected to do everything since her husband is going to work every day. And hey, maybe that works for them. Maybe they have an agreement where she’ll take care of the kids, the cooking and the cleaning, while he goes to work and makes the money. It’s a traditional approach, but it works for some folk.

But the real problem here is the power that the husband has. He gets to choose his own schedule, while she seemingly just has to wait around for him. And he doesn’t seem to care that his wife is waiting for him back home – knowing full well that she hasn’t eaten yet, because she’s waiting for him to pick up the groceries to make their dinner.

Instead, he is shamelessly hanging back at work, chatting with his workmates, and eating, just expecting that she will drop everything when he comes home late, and cook on his schedule – apparently magicking up the ingredients that he couldn’t be bothered to collect after agreeing to do so? He’s unbelievable.

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