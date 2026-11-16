College Student Tells Her Sister She Can’t Keep Being On Call To Babysit Her Baby Whenever She Needs Help

There are only so many hours in the day and all of us can only be in one place at a time…

But when it comes to family members asking for favors, they seem to think that we’re superhuman!

But there comes a time when you have to stand your ground and say NO from time to time when it comes to those requests.

In today’s story, a college student explained why she’s had it with her pushy mom and her irresponsible sister.

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for telling my mom I will not take care of my sister’s baby? “I (f,20) have a 2 jobs, a car, licenses, and I’m studying for 2 bachelor programs. I am a busy person and when I’m not doing anything I am expected by myself to clean a two story home alone.

Hmmm…

My sister (23) has no car, no job, no licenses and chose to have a baby and said she thinks she’s ready. My family all support her, but when it comes to me making a change in my life, my ideas are not supported. My mom comes home telling me when my sister’s baby is born, sometimes I need to help pitch in to take care of the baby.

She’s very busy!

Now I am excited to be an auntie yes, but I won’t take care of it SOMETIMES because I have my responsibilities and free time, especially since when she gives birth or getting close all the responsibilities will apparently be going to me such as cleaning house and etc. Even though I already feel like they are making me do it every day so much to the point I’ve fallen behind on stuff including personal self care.

She was upfront about how she feels.

I told her if my sister’s sitting right next to the baby I’m not gonna help her she has to be a good mother to it and learn and then if she needs help and I am present and I’m not downstairs or away across the house and she needs help or confused about something I will help her. I’m not going to completely ignore her. My sister and mom and mom’s boyfriend were call me disgusting and disrespectful and crude for it. My mother makes the remark “if you were in need of help or ill or maybe pregnant, your sister would help you.”

Well, actually…

Which is wrong. When I was 16 I got into a car accident and my sister was 19, my mother asked her to watch me and put my guard rails up while she went to the cafeteria- well my sister didn’t do what she asked and I fell on my already broken arm because I was sleeping and rolled out of bed. I love my sister and my mom but my sister and mom pick favorites for each other and I’ve always been a daddy’s girl.. But sadly my dad isn’t in the picture anymore. AITA?”

Now let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This reader said she’s NTA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

And another Reddit user agreed.

Good for her for standing up for herself.

Her mom and her sister are really something else…

Her family is putting WAY too much pressure on her!