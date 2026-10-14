She Was Bullied By The Same Girl For Years, But After Changing Schools, She Found Evidence Of Her Former Bully’s Drinking And Drug Use — And Sent It To Her Parents

Bullies can make life at school miserable, and they are often hard to escape from.

That was the case in this story, where she was bullied by the same girl for years until she finally got her chance at revenge.

She discovered that her bully was into partying, drugs, drinking, and more, so she gathered up the evidence of this type of activity and sent it to the bully’s parents. They immediately took action and not only got her in trouble, but also removed her from school.

Honestly, this might have been the best thing she could have done for her bully. Check out all the details below and see what you think.

Exposing my elementary/middle school bully to her parents. Here’s some backstory: My family switched towns after my father got a promotion at his job, before I started 2nd grade. I was a very small and quiet kid, which made me prone to bullying.

School bullies are a real problem.

A few days after I moved to a school near my new house, this kid (whom we will call Amy for the sake of her and her family’s privacy) and her friends started picking on me for being vulnerable. I tried reporting her to the teacher and principal, but since her mother was a teacher at said school and had a good relationship with the rest of the staff, no one did anything about it.

This would be so awful.

The bullying kept going on until we reached middle school. By then, I had become friends with some people from the grade above mine (this detail will be relevant to the story later), so she would only pick on me during class when I was alone. After my dear friends finished 8th grade and switched schools (we didn’t have grades 9–12 in this school), the situation got much worse. She would report me to teachers and the principal, accusing me of things she had done. Since she was the popular and friendly kid, people usually backed her story.

The relief of switching schools must have been wonderful.

She would try to pick fights with me, then claim I had assaulted her. She would verbally insult me during class and sometimes even follow me back home while yelling some hurtful stuff. I was done with her, but unfortunately couldn’t do anything about it. After I switched schools, I instantly fit in with some random kids in my new class, and I was finally happy to go to school. I was extremely relieved to finally get rid of her.

Her friend still knows her old bully.

I was later informed by one of my older friends from my former school (let’s call her Maria) that Amy now studied at the same school as her and didn’t remember her from the old school at all. Lovely! Maria had become friendly with Amy and her new friends and had exchanged numbers, Instagram accounts, and Snapchat accounts with them. After some time, they kind of lost touch but would still say “hello” to each other occasionally.

Well, this bit of information could cause Amy some real problems.

Meanwhile, Maria and I started gathering evidence on Amy. After a while, we discovered she had been dating a girl from her grade and would post pictures of them kissing, smoking from a bong, skipping class together, going to parties, and getting hammered. Let me remind you all that my city (and most of my country too) is very conservative, and her family went to the same church as mine. Both our families are devout Catholics.

She will undoubtedly get in trouble.

I knew that exposing this type of information would ruin her reputation at church as the “exemplary Christian girl who is incapable of doing any wrong.” When we had enough evidence on her (roughly the middle of the school year), Maria messaged her parents on Facebook, pretending to be a concerned friend of Amy’s, and then proceeded to send every. single. piece of proof.

Honestly, this might have been the best thing for her.

They thanked her and said their daughter would face the consequences of her actions. I have no idea what exactly happened to her afterward. My parents said she had moved in with her uncle in the countryside, but never mentioned the reason, and Maria says her friends haven’t heard from her either.

Hopefully she was able to get the help she needed.

I feel slightly bad for her. But after years of being bullied by her, I’m glad she got what she deserved.

Honestly, while I can see why this seems like revenge, it was actually the kindest thing she could have done. If Amy was going down a bad path, and it seems like she was, this might let the parents intervene while there is still time.

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about it.

How will her parents react?

This commenter thinks she did the wrong thing.

Here is someone who thinks she shouldn’t have outed the bully.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a college student who decides to send his university a counter-bill after they try to get him to pay “inconvenience fees.”

This commenter thinks she did the right thing.

The bully deserved some revenge, but this could actually help her in the long run. Or it could cause huge problems. It all depends on how her parents react.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about an artist who made sure to leave the walls of her home blank and boring before moving out, even though they were covered with gorgeous murals before then. Read Story →