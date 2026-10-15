She Was Fired Without Warning and Her Boss Blocked Her Final Paycheck—Leaving Her Rent Payment on the Line

Employees deserve to be paid, no matter how they ended their role in a company.

In this story, an employee was abruptly fired and discovered her boss was withholding her final paycheck.

Her boss demanded detailed hour logs and additional information before agreeing to pay her.

With rent due and her husband’s next paycheck still a week away, she started worrying on how to deal with the situation.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Ex boss won’t pay me. Need assistance please. I’m a young 23-year-old woman who is an early professional. I graduated college around a year ago. I made this account solely to get advice on what to do. I was working for a narcissist until Wednesday. I got abruptly fired out of nowhere with no warning, no check-in, nothing.

This woman was logged out of all the accounts she was handling.

I do social media content marketing and got logged out of everything before an official termination notice. I sent my boss my hours, and she pays me a paper check or Venmo. Yes, I know it’s sketchy. She never enrolled me in direct deposit and said she was “switching banks.” The entire friggin’ time. 2.5 months… right before my big transition to salary and “benefits.” She has refused to pay me unless I send her a detailed hour log explaining my hours and the content that was never posted.

She hasn’t been paid yet.

She also has threatened to ask the other staff if they felt I worked the hours I am claiming. She said she would deduct hours upon that. I am not engaging nor replying. It is now supposed to be my payday, and I haven’t been paid. No paystub has been submitted either. My rent’s due on the first, of course. No money right now. My husband works, but we really needed this paycheck. My husband doesn’t get paid till next week.

She plans to file a wage theft claim, but she already needs the money now.

What do I do? I know I am going to file a wage theft complaint next week if she does not send my check, but I am freaking out. She is a full-blooded narcissist. She also admitted she will not pay me until I do those tasks. I’ve never worked for someone this cold-blooded. Please help me. Thank you so much. 😊

Aww… This honestly sounds sad and annoying.

Withholding someone’s earned paycheck is a serious problem.

OP is understandably stressed, especially with rent due soon.

I guess filing a claim is the best solution if her former employer continues to ignore her.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Here’s some useful advice.

This person is a little confused.

Your boss is in the wrong, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who found a way around his company’s denial of company time to study for his Commercial Driver’s License.

Finally, here are some words of encouragement.

Hard work should still be paid for, even when a job ends on bad terms.

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