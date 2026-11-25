Man Puts Buoys And Signs In The Lake At The Edge Of His Property, But The HOA Wants Him To Remove Them

Imagine living next to an HOA but not actually being part of the HOA. What would you do if the HOA was upset at something you were doing and tried to get you to stop?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and so far, he’s not complying with their demands. After all, he’s not part of the HOA, so why should he?

But, at the same time, he’s wondering if he really is doing something wrong.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for ignoring my neighbors and their HOA group? I live in a cottage that I inherited after my grandfather passed away three years ago. The cottage is one of the oldest homes in the area and unlike my neighbors I am not a member of the HOA. The cottage itself is a waterfront one in which I have a small grass yard that turns into a beach on the lake. I never had a problem until recently over a seaplane and buoys. Due to having a private pilot’s license and being really fortunate, I own a Piper Super Cub on floats. When I am not flying the plane is either tied to my dock or is pulled up onto the beach and strapped down when the weather is bad.

He added some signs for safety reasons.

A month ago I decided to make some new additions to my property, these additions were two lines of buoys at the edge of my property with signs on each. The buoys extend 15 feet past my dock and are still technically on my property. The signs themselves are ones that I got custom-made warning about prop wash. I decided to add the buoys and signs because whenever I take my seaplane out there are sometimes boaters/ kayakers who will stop to watch me leave. Normally this is not an issue if they keep their distance however recently they have been getting too close for comfort.

The HOA is the problem here.

With the addition of the buoys, I can keep a 100 X 300 ft safety rectangle. This makes it so that at the bare minimum I will always have around 100ft off of each wing of safe space. Additionally, it prevents people from cutting me off when I come to dock or park on the beach. About a week and a half ago I got a letter from the HOA. The HOA is demanding I move my plane to a local seaplane base as well as remove my buoys and signs.

OP is refusing to give in.

In response, I wrote them a letter explaining the reasons behind having the buoys and told them I have no intention of changing anything. About two days later I got an angry visitor who was an HOA member, I told her that if she or the HOA comes onto my property again they will get arrested for trespassing. Before leaving she used some very colorful words and called me a jerk.

It sounds like the signs and buoys are a good idea. Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person is on OP’s side.

Another person thinks the HOA needs to leave him alone.

Here’s advice to ignore the HOA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who thought he was getting away with slacking in the lab, but got a rude awakening when grades came in.

Everyone realizes the HOA is the problem.

He’s not doing anything wrong. He can do whatever he wants on his property. The HOA can complain all they want, but unless he’s doing something illegal, they can’t stop him. Their rules don’t apply to him.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a homeowner who can’t stand neighbor complaints about construction, so they tell the crew to start as early as the law allows. Read Story →