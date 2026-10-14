She Was Walking Her Calm Dog When A Passerby With A Reactive Dog Gave Her An Earful For Not Moving Out Of The Way

There’s a great line in the movie The Women (1939) when Joan Crawford’s character Crystal says, “There’s a name for ladies like you, but it isn’t used in high society… Outside of a kennel.”

You may agree that the antagonist in this story seems to be a lot like Crystal. See why. The shade!

AITA for not crossing to the other side of the street with my dog? I was walking my dog a few hours ago, and when I turned a corner there was a lady walking a doodle coming in the opposite direction. She stopped when she saw me, and when I got closer her dog started to growl at mine and she pulled it off to the side on the road.

Looks like the dog learned it from her owner. As I’ve been a dogsitter, I can tell you this tracks.

I noticed she was scowling at me. As I passed she told me, “You know the respectful thing to do when you see another person with a dog coming is to cross the road.”

Maybe these humans hate each other more than the dogs do. So disappointing when dogs aren’t friendly.

I told her I shouldn’t have to because my dogs not aggressive and she just said she was walking down the block first so I kinda rolled my eyes and walked away. She implied I was disrespectful for not crossing the street to avoid her dog when she was already part way down the block. AITA?

Here is what people are talking about.

You can’t reason with people like this. Believe me, I’ve tried. Instead I just canceled clients who behaved this way.

Boom! This would have been so satisfying to read. Why can’t I have timing like this?

I can’t imagine not being like this as a dog sitter. It got pretty stressful.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a burned-out employee who finds a way to ease his stress with an extended daily lunch.

Totally. But I’ll never look after another aggressive dog again.

Because her dog is an angel and everyone should kneel before it.

Dog owner taken aback by a woman with an aggressive dog who expected her to get out of her way.

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