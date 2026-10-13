She’s Renovating Her House, But Her Neighbor Is Upset That The Construction Noise Doesn’t Stop Exactly When Her Kid Wakes Up From Nap

Fact: nobody likes to deal with a cranky kiddo.

If an outburst is incoming, everyone needs to run for cover and hope that the storm passes quickly.

So we can all sympathize with moms and dads who want their kids to get solid nap time.

But those same parents have to be realistic…there’s a whole big world outside their little bubble where people are getting things done!

In today’s story, a woman talked about a neighbor she’s dealing with who is giving her and some workers a hard time about the work that she’s having done on her house.

Read on and see what you think.

Neighbor expects renovation to be quiet during her child’s 1–4 PM nap and is confronting our workers. What’s reasonable? “We’re doing a renovation at our house, and our next-door neighbor has a young child who naps in the afternoon, roughly 1–4 PM. We’ve genuinely been trying to be considerate. We’ve spoken with our contractor and, whenever practical, have tried to schedule the loudest work outside of the nap window.

This is kind of a lot to ask…

But construction isn’t perfectly predictable, and sometimes noisy work has to happen during that time. There will inevitably be some daytime construction noise. The situation has become increasingly uncomfortable because the neighbor has been confronting our workers directly and telling them to stop. She has also called them “lazy” because they don’t start early in the morning and sometimes arrive around 10 AM.

This lady is way out of line.

She has apparently questioned why they don’t start earlier and has accused them of essentially waiting until around 2 PM to make noise. From our perspective, the workers aren’t deliberately waiting until 2 PM to make noise. They’re following their work schedule, and certain stages of the renovation happen when they happen. We’ve tried to accommodate the nap schedule where we reasonably can, but we can’t guarantee three completely quiet hours every afternoon. I completely understand that having construction noise wake up a young child is frustrating. We’re not trying to be inconsiderate, and we’re happy to continue moving particularly loud work when it’s feasible.

This is totally unreasonable!

But it seems unreasonable to expect us to completely stop construction during 1–4 PM, especially when the renovation is already underway. I’m also concerned about the boundary with the workers. I don’t think it’s appropriate for a neighbor to yell at or insult people who are working on our property. If she has concerns, I’d rather she communicate with us directly. For people who have dealt with renovation/neighbors before: what would you consider a reasonable accommodation here? And how would you handle setting a polite but firm boundary that the neighbor needs to come to us rather than confronting our workers? I’m trying to be a considerate neighbor while also recognizing that some construction noise during daytime hours is unavoidable.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person chimed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an artist who made sure to leave the walls of her home blank and boring before moving out, even though they were covered with gorgeous murals before then.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

This is pretty outrageous, don’t you think?

I know I do!

Some people, I tell ya…

Her neighbor is WAY out of line about this issue.