She’s So Fed Up With Her Brother’s Laziness That She’s Thinking About Writing Him A Letter To Finally Say How She Really Feels

Sibling rivalry is alive and well, my friends!

And this isn’t your run-of-the-mill story about a brother and a sister fighting.

In fact, this is quite serious!

And this woman has had it with her no-good brother.

Let’s see what she had to say about this frustrating situation.

WIBTA for writing my 30-year-old brother a letter about how badly he failed our family during our dad’s medical emergency? “I (mid-20s, F) moved out when I was 19 because of a very difficult relationship with my mother. We didn’t speak for about a year before all of this happened. A few weeks ago, my dad had what appeared to be a stroke. My brother (30M), who still lives with my parents, took him to the hospital—but didn’t tell me until several days later, even though I have always been very close with my dad. My parents are Vietnamese immigrants. My dad speaks German reasonably well, but my mom barely does. When I arrived, I found out my mom barely knew what was happening because my brother hadn’t really explained anything to her.

What was going on here…?

He also hadn’t left family contact information with the hospital, hadn’t really spoken with the doctors, nurses, or social workers, and didn’t seem to understand my dad’s treatment plan. Because of communication issues, my dad initially refused rehabilitation. By the time I learned what had happened, I had to step in and coordinate everything myself. I spoke with the hospital staff, the social worker, arranged follow-up care, translated for my parents, and tried to fix problems that probably could have been avoided if someone had been actively communicating from the beginning.

This was seriousl..

After my dad came home, he got much worse, started vomiting repeatedly, and I had to call an ambulance twice. During all of this, my brother mostly stayed in his room. When I was taking my dad back to the hospital, my brother walked out after gaming and casually asked whether Dad was finally going to rehab. I had to tell him that no, Dad was being taken to the emergency department again. Even now that I’m back in my own state, I’m still the one coordinating with the hospital social worker because they felt I was the more reliable person to communicate with. I’ve tried calmly telling my brother that if he’s overwhelmed, he needs to communicate that instead of doing nothing. He agreed but never changed his behavior.

Her brother sounds like a bum…

For context, my brother is 30, still lives with our parents rent-free, doesn’t contribute much around the house, has dropped out of multiple degree programs, hasn’t kept jobs for long, and generally avoids responsibility. Many people who meet him say he comes across much younger than he is. I don’t want to confront him in person because he has a history of screaming, explosive outbursts, and making conversations emotionally unsafe. So I’ve been thinking about writing him a letter after our dad is safely in rehab. Not to insult him, but to explain exactly how his actions affected our parents and me, and how deeply disappointed I am. My friends think I should do it. Part of me wonders if it won’t change anything and will only create more drama. WIBTA for writing that letter?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who thinks her daughter should have planned a whole two-week vacation around her needs.

And this reader spoke up.

Let’s be honest…

Her brother sounds like a real bum!

Just sayin’…

She’s had just about enough of dealing with her brother’s immaturity.