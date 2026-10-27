Shopper Mistakes Fellow Customer For An Employee At A Souvenir Shop, Leading To An Awkward Encounter

Hey, it happens…

Sometimes in life, you think you’re talking to someone who works at a particular business…only to find out that they’re a shopper just like you!

Doh!

Sure, it’s embarrassing, but people shouldn’t get all bent out of shape about it!

Check out what this this guy had to say about what happened when he was browsing through a souvenir shop.

I mistook a fellow tourist for an employee at a souvenir shop. “This happened just 3 days ago, when I was visiting my final port of call on a cruise. I was outside the shop, sifting through souvenirs that were on clearance. I saw a man casually walk outside and just stand there and after some time had passed, I asked him if debit cards are accepted. At first, he simply said no, so I was getting ready to say something else, but then he said he was just waiting for his wife.

Doh!

I wasn’t super embarrassed, but I immediately apologized. I thought he was simply coming out to check on customers outside. What made me think he was an employee was an ID of some sort hanging around his neck, but it was backwards so I couldn’t actually see what it looked like or what it said. When I did see the employee, she was dressed extremely casually (which, of course, is usually expected at a souvenir shop), so it would have been really easy to mistake someone for an employee, depending on what they were doing.”

Take a look at what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

And another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Whoopsy daisy!

Not much you can do about that, huh?

Oh well!

Hey, mistaken identity happens to the best of us…