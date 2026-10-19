Someone Gave Contractors The Wrong Phone Number — The Real Owner Is Having Fun With Every Caller

Imagine getting a call from a wrong number, but it’s not actually a wrong number. The person who is calling has your actual phone number and claims you gave them your number.

Obviously, someone else didn’t want to give out their real phone number and gave out your number instead, probably just making up a different number.

How would you handle this situation? What would you do if the callers refused to believe that you aren’t the person who gave them the phone number and that you aren’t interested in what they’re selling?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and he eventually decides to mess with the callers, who are all contractors trying to sell him something.

Let’s read all about it.

Contractors keep calling my phone because someone else gave them my number So for the past year I’ve been getting calls from Contractors asking if I want any work done on my property. They start off by calling me by name which is not mine and then asking if I live at a certain address which also isn’t mine. I tell them I’m not that person please stop calling my phone. I tell them I don’t own any property please stop calling my phone. I ask them to put me on the do not call list.

The callers wouldn’t listen.

Sometimes they just hang up sometimes they just get rude and say things like why would we stop calling you have us your number. For a long time I would just hang up before saying anything because when the call connects it makes this beeping sound when I pick up so I know it’s them before they even say anything. Well after over a year of this I decided to say “yep that’s me” when they ask me if I’m that person. When they ask me if I still stay at the address I say yep that’s my house.

Here’s the real revenge.

When they ask me if I want any solar, landscaping, painting, or driveway work, etc done I say yeah I sure do. Then they tell me they will have someone come out to my property what time is good for me. I tell them a time when traffic is worst like late afternoon.

But it doesn’t end there.

Then they call me when they get there and tell me they have been waiting for 10 minutes. And I tell them I had to go to the store real quick and I’ll be back in 10 minutes. It’s very satisfying.

I wonder if they ever knock on the door of the house and talk to the homeowner who has no idea who they are or what they’re talking about.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a hypothetical conversation with the contractor.

This is a good point.

Another person has a suggestion.

This is good advice.

Honestly, I’ve stopped answering the phone if I don’t recognize the number. They can leave a voicemail or send a text. If they don’t, it wasn’t important. If it is spam, block the number. Maybe OP enjoys messing with the callers, but it’d be easier to just ignore them.

This is a waste of everyone’s time.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a homeowner who doesn’t think their painters should use their water spigot on the job. Read Story →