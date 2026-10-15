Strangers Walked Into Her Locked Apartment While She Was Showering. Her Broker Had Some Explaining to Do

Tenants should feel safe and secure inside their own homes.

The following story involves a woman who was living alone in a new city.

She was in the shower when strangers suddenly opened her apartment door, despite it being locked.

It turned out it was the broker who claimed the apartment was listed as available and said other agents had access to the unit.

Uh oh! Don’t you think that’s creepy? Read the full story below for all the details.

2 unknown people entered my new apartment today & my agency and building manger won’t answer my messages. I’m a young woman living alone in a new city, and I’m only about a month into living here. Today, I was in the shower and heard my front door open. So, I shut my water off and ran to the bathroom door to peek. A man and a woman had opened my locked front door and started coming inside. The lady had a key.

This woman was terrified.

I screamed, terrified, and they slammed the door shut. I quickly grabbed my towel, covered up, and opened the door with my chain lock now on, so I could see them safely. I questioned them and asked them who they were and why they had a key. The lady said she was a broker and that my apartment is listed on her available units.

She informed the broker that she had just moved in.

She asked me if I was moving out soon, and I said absolutely not, I just moved in. She told me that the broker agency I used sent her. She did apologize, but she told me that I needed to tell my broker to change my locks. Because all her co-agents have access to this apartment.

She sent a long message to her broker, telling her what a bad experience she had.

I sent a long message to my broker, to her personal phone and email. And I also sent the same message to my building’s management team. No one got back to me. I understand it’s Saturday, but still. I’m still pretty upset. My message to my broker was extensive and demanded answers, and mentioned how shaken up I was. I almost went for my pepper spray and sprayed these people.

Whoa! That sounds really scary and frustrating.

Having strangers unlock and enter your home while you’re in the shower is an understandably terrifying experience.

The fact that the broker believed the apartment was available, despite OP having already moved in, makes the situation even more concerning.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Short and sensible.

This user offers useful suggestions.

This one vouches for a door wedge alarm, too.

Here’s another personal thought.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a college student who decides to send his university a counter-bill after they try to get him to pay “inconvenience fees.”

Finally, here’s another piece of advice.

Home is supposed to be your safe space, not a place where strangers can walk in unannounced.

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