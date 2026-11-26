Her Roommate Seemed Great At First, But Things Quickly Went South And It Is Driving Her Crazy

When you have roommates, you have to expect that you need to deal with some annoyances, but sometimes it gets extreme.

That is what the woman in this story is dealing with, and it is driving her crazy.

She has a laundry list of problems that she has with her current roommate (including issues with the laundry), but she doesn’t know how to deal with it.

Read through the full story and see what you think.

My Roommate Lacks Self-Awareness and Common Sense, and It Is Driving Me Insane Where do I even begin? I had a new roommate come in, and when she moved in, everything was perfect.

Things started off so well.

We agreed on AC, and she made it a very clear point that she cared deeply about cleanliness. Amazing, right? Well, we are college students, and I went home for summer. We have another roommate, and I love her to death. She’s been with me since 2025. This new roommate moved in early 2026, and we think she got too used to living alone during summer.

Let’s see what the problems are.

Here are the issues, and please give me opinions and advice. She met my BF, and everything was fine. This is more of a nitpick, but I was on the phone with him in the kitchen, and she came out of her room and said, in a sing-songy, pick-me voice, “NAMEEEE POOKIEEE.” I have never been so angry in my life, and I don’t believe I’ve ever given anyone a nastier look.

Keeping up with the dishes is very important.

There are dishes in the sink at all hours of the day, including at 5 a.m. when I wake up. That is ridiculous. Anytime she uses one plate or one utensil, even if it is not fully dirty or has one crumb, she will leave it in the sink for hours. Now, I know that I have it better than other people whose roommates leave dishes in the sink for days, but something so simple should not be in the sink for 24 hours, and there should not be dishes in the sink at all times of the day. I had to send a text to the group chat because one morning I saw a cockroach in the kitchen, and there were peas and dirty cans in the sink. It is ridiculous. We also have a trash can and a garbage disposal.

This would get annoying.

She has no self-awareness. Anytime I am in the kitchen, without fail, she will come outside and start loitering. If I am cooking, she comes into the kitchen. If I am making a drink, she comes into the kitchen. One time, I got home and was cooking, and she came home and dropped her bag in the middle of the kitchen, took off her shoes and put them in the middle of the hallway, and started getting all up in my way while I was cooking.

To be fair, she needs to do more than rinse off dishes after using them; she needs to wash them.

I asked her if this had to be done now and if she could wait a couple of minutes, and she said no, it had to be now. You can wait 10 more minutes until I’m done making my chicken for you to toast your pierogies… And then, after she toasted her stuff, she remained in the kitchen to continue making random stuff, like cutting up fruit. Then, once again, she took it to her room, came back, and put dishes in the sink. All the dish had on it was pears. That could have been rinsed off in two seconds.

Everyone has different levels of cleaning that they like.

The cleaning schedules were made by her. I clean the first 10 days of the month, my other roommate cleans the second 10 days, and she cleans the last 10 days. Not once has she cleaned. She’s been living here since March. She will, at most, wipe down the counters and vacuum if she’s bothered to. I have now had to clean multiple times during her time because I’m the only one who will actually take the time to deep clean the apartment, which turns into a pigsty, but apparently no one else sees it.

Why do it for her? Why not tell her to do it?

For context, she is home 24/7 and is never busy. She’s always just on her iPad. I mop, I vacuum, I wipe down counters, and I clean the couch. Stuff that no one else does. But then she’ll come home, and instead of saying thank you for cleaning when it was her turn, she’ll say that she doesn’t like the smell of the sink being cleaned and she doesn’t like the smell of the candle. I’m the only one who ever cleans the sink because she manages to leave it dirty and disgusting, full of food that I have to scrub off with genuine elbow grease.

What is she hiding?

Last month, the electric bill came in $65 higher than usual, and when I asked her to see the cost breakdown, the app magically would not load it. Then I asked her to call to see if they could send us the cost breakdown, and she called in front of me, but then behind my back asked if they could send it showing only the fuel and non-fuel breakdown. That means I can’t see how much electricity the dishwasher is taking up, I can’t see how much electricity the laundry is taking up, and I can’t see how much electricity is being taken up by each room.

Earlier, she said that she always left dishes in the sink. Now she is running the dishwasher too often?

On the topic of water and electricity, we split it all evenly, and it’s become unfair to me and my other roommate. Why? Because she runs the dishwasher twice a day, and as I’m writing this, she has been doing laundry four times in the past five days. She has done multiple loads of laundry, and I come home and the washer is always running. Not only is that selfish, but that is so rude considering that the laundry is outside of my and my other roommate’s rooms.

Has she asked her not to do these things?

She will run the washer and dryer at 10:00 p.m. at night and then turn on the hallway light, blinding all of us because we have vents above our doors. For these past five days, she has been doing laundry for hours on end, and that’s no longer fair because we all pay part of the bills evenly, but clearly that shouldn’t be the case anymore considering how much she’s using.

You don’t need a thank you for cleaning up.

During fall break, I took the opportunity to deep clean the whole apartment because, for once, I was home alone since she never leaves the apartment. I’m talking up and down and crevices that no one ever looks at. Of course, I didn’t even get a thank you. Every day, I am cleaning the sink, like stated before, because of the food that is left there. I had not used the dishwasher in about a week. I finally took the liberty of using the dishwasher, and as a good roommate, I did not run it because it was not full yet. I was waiting for my other roommates to cook so they could use the dishwasher as well.

Why would she remove these dishes and then run it?

Well, because she cannot be bothered to hand wash a sheet pan, she puts it on the top rack of the dishwasher, taking up an entire space that no one else can use, a complaint that my other roommate also had. So, I put it in the middle and placed my other dishes on the side that she took, but I placed the sheet pan in a way that it could be washed by the dishwasher while also allowing space for other dishes because I’m not a selfish prick. I came home that day after a good day to find all of my dirty dishes in the sink and her running the dishwasher.

Everyone has their own opinions on how to best load a dishwasher.

Immediately, I asked her what happened to the dishwasher and my dishes because that’s just disrespectful, considering that I take time to clean the common area and clean the sink and hand wash my dishes so there’s more space in the dishwasher that someone else can use. She told me that they didn’t fit, so I asked her what happened in the six hours that I was gone where the dishes no longer fit in the dishwasher, and she said she didn’t like the alignment. So unfortunately, I was being very passive-aggressive, and maybe that was not the right way to go about it, but I’m not gonna sit here and pretend like I’m happy that you took the time to take my dishes out of the dishwasher so you could wash your sheet pan.

Has she confronted her about using the blender?

This is the lack of self-awareness that I’m talking about. It took more effort to take 10 dishes out of the washer than it did to hand wash a sheet pan. I own the blender, but she has been hogging it for months. At first, it didn’t bother me because I don’t use it very often, but one thing about me is if you’re using my stuff, please clean it. However, she likes to put her frozen fruit in the blender and put it in the fridge and then blend it into a smoothie later. For a week and a half, the fruit was inside my blender in the fridge, rotting.

This really seems intentional.

That morning, it was a crisp 10:00 a.m., and I had scrubbed the sink and told her that I had just washed the sink. She grabbed the blender and poured the rotting fruit down the sink, but didn’t bother to put it down the garbage disposal. Then she acted like it was an absent-minded thing and said, “Oh my God, why did I just shove that down the sink? Why didn’t I put it in the trash?” Are we actually dead serious? After I specifically told her that I had cleaned the sink, she then told me, “OK, well, there’s fruit in the sink now.”

Smart move.

I’ve never wanted to fight someone so bad. The fruit was in the sink for six hours. I washed my blender that she had left in the sink, dirty, and I took it to my room. Because not only was that so disrespectful, but if you cannot clean it, you cannot use it.

These two really just don’t get along at all.

Remember how I said I’m the only one who cleans anything? That includes the couch. I was making cookies and mixing in the mixing bowl on the couch while watching my boyfriend play Zelda, and she came outside and, with a snarky little voice, said, “Why are we mixing cookies on the couch?” And with the most monotone voice I could muster, I said that it’s not getting on the couch.

Have there ever been any agreements made about eating or preparing food on the couch?

But in reality, I’m the only person who ever cleans the couch, so if anyone has a right to mix cookies in a bowl on the couch, it’s me. I’m the only one who cleans it. I’m the only one who vacuums it. I’m the only one who puts upholstery powder on it, and I’m the only one who ever fixes it instead of leaving it messy.

There are plenty of stupid people in the world.

Before this, I do want to preface that she was homeschooled, and somehow she’s a flight student. And I say this in the kindest way I can possibly muster up, she is one of the stupidest people I’ve ever met. She saw beans on the counter and thought I was gonna put them in the cookies. She didn’t know what the Titanic was or that it was a real ship. She didn’t know what a black hole was, and she didn’t even know what the Holocaust was.

Everyone lives differently.

She has no level of self-awareness. She manages to always be in the way, she acts really selfish around the house, and I had to buy a shoe rack because I kept tripping over her shoes. It’s getting to a point where I don’t know how this person functions in the world.

The conflict between these two is never-ending.

On the topic of me having to go out of my way to get things to make things easier for us, I had my espresso machine next to the stove on the kitchen counter, and she asked me to move it to where my other roommate had her Keurig so we could have more counter space. We, by then, had a dish rack that was on the sink. After summer, I came back, and she had taken the handles off the dish rack and put it on a silicone mat on the counter next to the sink, making that counter completely unusable because it took up all the space.

She doesn’t have to like the new dish rack.

Not only that, but the dish rack now gets mildew. So, I got a completely different dish rack made out of metal and put it on the sink. She acted excited, but then she said that she didn’t like it because it takes up too much space on the sink and makes it hard for her to clean pots and pans. She never hand washes anything, so I don’t know why this would be an issue for her.

How aggravating.

I told her that the other one got mildew very easily, and she said that when that happens, she just puts it in the dishwasher. She has never, not once, put it in the dishwasher. She never sees it grow mildew because I’m the one who hand cleans it every time I clean.

Well, she doesn’t get to dictate what people can put in the kitchen.

On that topic, before summer, she had asked us if it would be OK if there was a Google Home in the kitchen. I did not like that. I was not OK with that, and that made me very uncomfortable. I don’t like Alexas either, so… Well, I came back from summer, and there was a Google Home in the kitchen with a camera and a microphone. Which is exactly what I asked her not to do, but apparently she thought she lived alone and still acts like she does.

Why would anyone get a cat in an apartment like this?

I had gotten a kitten in September that we all agreed was OK. For three days, I was with my family an hour away, and I asked her if she could look after the kitten for those three days. I never asked her to clean the litter box. I never asked her to play with her. I never asked her to take the cat out of my room. All I asked was that she feed the cat twice a day. I didn’t ask her anything more or anything less.

Not everyone likes cats.

I got a distressed message from her talking about how I have to get someone else to do this next time because she can’t do this anymore because the cat’s driving her crazy. I asked her what the cat was doing. She said the cat keeps getting on the counter. Why is the cat out of my room anyways? I never asked you to take the cat out, and I never asked you to play with the cat.

You can’t demand that people like a cat.

She just kind of doesn’t like my kitten because she’s a very playful cat, and I understand she can get very overstimulating, but she only ever scolds my cat and talks angrily to her, and it’s getting very annoying. If anybody can yell at my cat, it’s me. I understand yelling at her to get off the counter. I don’t like cats on the counter, but having a negative disposition towards a kitten just kind of says a lot about you.

Roommates are often very hard to get along with.

I just feel like I was lied to when it came to cleanliness because that was a very big thing and a very big talking point when she was moving in. She’s become one of the most obnoxious, socially unaware, and selfish people I’ve ever met, and that says a lot.

Maybe it is time to start looking for another place to live.

And I’ve met a lot of stupid people, but she genuinely takes the cake, and I don’t know if she’s playing dumb because she thinks it’s cute looking ditzy, but it is exhausting living around her. It feels like someone puts a straw to my brain and sips on it every time she talks to me. She’s 21 years old, but she acts like she’s a 15-year-old girl, and I do not understand how she functions as an adult. I don’t know how she’s made it this far. My other roommate is going on a trip, but we plan on sitting her down when she comes back and having a conversation with her.

Her roommate is annoying, no doubt about that. However, it seems like this person would have a lot of trouble with just about any roommate. She would be better off living alone.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

She is being too nice.

Is she running an electric heater?

This commenter says that she seems incompetent.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who uses the HOA’s own by-laws against them to win a legal battle.

Here is someone who says she needs to be more direct.

This person thinks one of them needs to move out.

She needs to be looking for another apartment.

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