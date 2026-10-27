Student Was Brave And Opened Up To Her New Roommates About Her Health Condition. But Ever Since Then They’ve Shunned Her, And It’s Really Hurting

Living with roommates is rarely easy, at least not at first. And that’s not because any of you are bad or difficult people, it’s just a period of adjustment that everyone has to go through. Because let’s be honest, if you are moving in with other new students at college and you’ve only ever lived with family before, you’re going to find that the dynamic is very different. And certain boundaries and behaviours will only be established in your roommate situation once someone has crossed those boundaries, because otherwise you probably didn’t know that they existed.

But this roommate situation is one of the rare ones that likely isn’t going to have a happy resolution. Because the student in this story opened up to her roommates about the fact that she a health condition. She wasn’t saying this for attention or to make an excuse, she was simply giving them a heads up about her condition. But ever since, her roommates have been ignoring her, and understandably she’s feeling quite upset about that.

Read on to find out more.

Roommate situation is affecting me, should I just stop trying? My roommates’ behaviour changed after I told them about my OCD. I told them because I knew that at some point they would themselves figure this out. They just kinda ignore me now, and even though I’ve been nice to them for the past 1–1.5 months and tried to make things normal, nothing seems to change.

And this is leaving the student feeling really bad.

They’ve been friends since first year, so I understand they’re closer, but should I just stop trying and just do my work in room and leave? I feel kind of lonely in my room all weekend with no one to talk to. Also, what should I do when their friends come into the room and talk loudly while I’m studying? I don’t want to create unnecessary tension, but it’s affecting my studies.

This situation is really sad.

Some people have mental health conditions, just like some people have physical health conditions. Get over it.

To start shunning someone once they’ve been vulnerable with you about their mental health is a horrendous thing to do.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person thought the roommates were clearly prejudiced in some way.

While others wondered if she had somehow managed to upset her roommates.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got fed up with all of the cars parking illegally on his vacation land, so he had them all towed.

Meanwhile, this Redditor had a few suggestions after going through something similar.

The truth is, if she had done something to upset them, or if her compulsions were a little intense and they were having a hard time with them, the least her roommates could do would be to actually have a conversation with her about it. If this is the case then, by not doing so, they are literally stonewalling someone who can’t help her mental health condition – and it’s clear that from the beginning she tried to be open about it so that they understood. Well, if they did understand they’re just showing themselves as pretty unpleasant people.

Because folk who are prejudiced against people with mental health conditions are some of the worst people around. No one with a mental health condition is choosing to have it, and for the most part people do their very best to not inconvenience others with their condition. But some folk simply do not care about other peoples’ feelings, and it seems like this poor student has ended up with roommates like that.

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