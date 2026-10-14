Teacher Took on Far More Work Than She Was Hired For, Only to Get Fired Over Her Uniform

When the owner of a business, including a school, is abusive, it can make any job absolutely miserable.

That is what happened in this story when a language arts teacher was hired to teach just a few grades, but then got pressured into teaching all the grades and even helping with lunch service.

On top of that, she was told she had to wear a school uniform, but the owner of the school didn’t like how it looked, so she fired her. The next day, however, the principal begged her to come back.

This is a crazy story that really illustrates the fact that not everyone in a position of power is at all stable. Read through the full story and see what you think.

You’re firing me because the uniform you forced only me to wear flatters me? OK bye. My first job out of school was as a language teacher in a private school, and it sounds like it’s straight out of a fiction book.

They are definitely keeping her busy.

I was employed to teach Grade six to nine. However, because I was the only teacher for that language, the owner begged me to teach grade one to five when I had any time to spare (I wasn’t paid for the extra work). I taught each of the classes I was employed to teach, twice a week, and the other classes once a week. Aside from that, lunch duties were added to my work, so I hardly sat all day.

Are they really going to make her wear a uniform?

The school had a preschool at a different location, and all the teachers there wore uniforms. The preschool workers (all females) were the only ones required to wear uniforms. I was the only female teacher on the Grade one to nine staff. One day, the owner calls me to her office and asks me why I’m not in a uniform like the preschool staff.

This is just crazy.

I tell her no one informed me about wearing uniforms in my department, and also the male teachers do not wear uniforms. She gets slightly angry and orders me to sew one with my own money. I try to protest, but I see there’s no way getting through to her.

What a weird situation. What is wrong with the principal?

My parents convince me to let it go and sew one. When she sees me in the uniform, she goes off about how figure flattering the uniform is on me, tells me I’m trying to seduce the boys, and calls me a prostitute. She orders me to sew a new one or don’t come back. My uniform was not short (way below the knee) didn’t show cleavage, nor was it tight. I ignore her and she fires me a week later, while I’m in the middle of a class. I just packed my stuff and left.

The owner is all over the place.

The next day, the principal calls me to tell me the owner is asking why I didn’t show up that day. Duh. You fired me. She calls me herself and orders me to come back to work, talking about how do I expect the kids to eat lunch.

When you have someone over a barrel, you make them pay.

Good luck finding a donkey like me to work for that pittance. I went back though, but not without double my pay. I then quit the next month.

What a crazy story. The owner of that school clearly had no idea what she was doing. It is scary that people like that can be in charge of children.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Why would they even require a uniform?

This commenter is exactly right.

Did the school owner have a uniform? I doubt it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a craft store customer who refuses to take no for an answer when it comes to wrapping his purchases for gifts.

Good thing she was able to find another job.

It is crazy that someone could get away with this for so long.

The owner of the school seems like she was just jealous or something. Not to mention, off her rocker.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a fast food employee who shuts down a customer angry about her change with a single word. Read Story →