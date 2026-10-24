Tech Employee Missed One Critical Step That Nearly Delayed Everyone’s Paychecks, But She Corrected The Error Just Before It Became A Bigger Problem

Saving the day feels different when you secretly caused the disaster.

This IT worker forgot to restart a critical backup script.

Payroll crashed.

Pure luck restored everything.

Let’s check out the details below.

AITAH for “saving” payroll when it was actually my fault it broke? I work in IT and last week the payroll system at my company totally crashed the night before checks were supposed to go out. HR and finance were freaking out because the files looked corrupted and it honestly looked like nobody was going to get paid.

She’s afraid it’s her fault.

The problem is, the backups hadn’t been running for a few days. And that was on me. I did a server update and forgot to restart the script. So if the data was really gone, it was 100% my fault. I tried everything I could think of and finally just restarted the system because I was desperate. Somehow it rolled itself back to like 3 days earlier and all the payroll info was there. It just… worked.

Now she’s praised like a saint.

Everyone acted like I was some kind of hero. HR clapped, my boss called me a lifesaver and even the CFO thanked me in front of the execs. Meanwhile I knew it was just dumb luck and I was the reason it broke in the first place. Now people at work are joking they owe me drinks for saving their paychecks and I feel kind of guilty. Like yeah I fixed it but also I caused it. So AITAH for not telling anyone the truth and just letting them think I saved the day?

Here is what folks are saying.

Learn from this!

Maybe she was tired? It happens.

Don’t mess this up!

I love the solidarity here.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who thought a ticket was closed, only to hear otherwise from the client’s manager.

Checklists are so important, especially for mission critical tasks.

This IT worker recovered payroll, but the missing backups were caused by their own forgotten restart.

Accepting praise without reporting the mistake hides a serious problem that still needs to be fixed.