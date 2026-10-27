Teen Cashier Is So Embarrassed About Constantly Asking For Help At Her First Job That She’s Considering Quitting Within A Month

Few things in life are more exciting than starting your first job.

But for one teenager, that excitement started wearing off once she realized working at a drugstore wasn’t as easy as she expected.

Generally, she picks things up quickly, so having to keep paging a supervisor for help has been embarrassing.

And what’s worse is that just when she thinks she’s getting the hang of it, another customer asks something she doesn’t know how to answer.

On top of that, her older coworkers seem to know everything, and her classmates keep seeing her in a uniform she hates. So, now she’s wondering whether to quit or give it more time.

Read on to see what you think she should do.

I feel so dumb at my new retail job as a teenage employee, please give me advice on how I could overcome this I’m 16 and got my first job at Shoppers Drug Mart this summer. I was super excited to make money, and I usually can familiarize myself with tasks quite quickly, so I thought it would be super easy. BUT I WAS WRONG. I feel so slow. I have to always page my supervisor because there’s something I don’t know how to do. Sometimes customers have an attitude with me because of that as well.

Just when she feels comfortable, someone asks something unexpected.

Every day, I walk into work thinking I finally know what I’m doing, and then boom, a customer asks me something I don’t know about, or something goes wrong at my register/self-checkouts, and I have to call someone. I’m so embarrassed because I’m the only one that pages for my supervisors, and it announces across the whole freaking store. All my coworkers are 23+, so it’s not like I can chat it up with them and make my day a little better. My legs hurt, my back hurts, everything freaking hurts. And on top of that, I KEEP SEEING PPL I KNOW FROM MY HIGH SCHOOL, and I’m always in my ugly, bright blue, highlighter-looking uniform, omgggggg.

At this point, she’s feeling pretty down about the whole thing.

It seems like all my coworkers know what they’re doing, and I just wanna be cool and knowledgeable like them 🥲. I’m not used to being this slow and dumb because I feel like I always did well at school, co-op, volunteering, etc., so I’m totally not used to this. And all of this for minimum wage too!!! I really don’t know how long it’s gonna take to get used to this job, but if I don’t get it down by a month of me working, I’m genuinely quitting because this is like a humiliation ritual!!! Any tips or advice from workers, PLEASE, so that I don’t quit my job?? Can someone share any similar experiences they had??

Eek! It’s terrible that she feels that way, but that’s how life goes for the most part.

Let’s see what kind of advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer.

Such a great point.

According to this comment, age is just a number.

As this person explains, retail isn’t that easy. There’s a lot to remember.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grocery cashier who gets into a standoff with a customer who hasn’t paid for everything in their basket.

Here are thoughts from a retail manager.

She needs to give herself some time, especially since this is her first job.

Most people probably understand that she’s still learning, but unfortunately, there will always be some who give her a hard time.

The best thing she can do is just ignore the haters and keep doing her best.

And she should always remember that it does get easier. Before long, she’ll be the one everyone comes to with questions.

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