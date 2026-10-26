Teen Quits Working For His Family’s Construction Business, But Instead Of Supporting Him, They Start Calling Him Lazy

Imagine growing up in a family that has a construction company. You start working for them at a young age, but after a few years, your body starts to hurt from the hard work. Would you keep working for them anyway, find a different job, or completely stop working?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this situation, and he stopped working. His family won’t let him get a job somewhere else which means he has zero spending money. He doesn’t think it’s fair.

Is he lazy like his family says, or is he right that they’re not being fair?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not wanting to keep working in construction and asking my parents for at least $20 for gas whenever i need it? I’ve been working in construction (family related work) since i was 14. I usually only do so during summer when im out of school. I started so i could help my parents with money and aim to get a decent car for whenever i turn 16. I kept working every summer until i got my license.

He saved up as much money as he could.

I racked up around $8k to buy my car. I thought my mother was going to help me with maybe $1k-2k but i wasn’t given a single dollar and instead she went and bought a brand new car a month before i bought mine. I didn’t mind, i mean it felt better when i used every single dollar and bought the car i wanted, barely. I felt accomplished!

But he’s not working anymore.

Summer obviously started early this year and i began working as soon as i could. I recently stopped due to it beginning to hurt my body and getting a girlfriend who i genuinely think that we might last a very very long time. I was scolded because of it. I had been working for around 3-4 months though, and i have asthma and extremely bad eczema. Those were big reasons i wanted to quit. I did quit.

He doesn’t have any money.

My mother used to give me $20 every week or two so i could get gas but now she doesn’t, hasn’t for months and now im back to $0. I keep getting told im extremely lazy and unmotivated by everyone. Getting compared to other family members who haven’t moved out of their parents homes ever. I asked for $20 or even $10 but i got screamed at to go work and stop being a bum. School starts in a week so that was my go to comeback. They still said i should go to work anyways.

This doesn’t sound fair at all.

I never ask for anything except gas. My sister on the other hand gets around $50-$200 to go buy anything she wants or to go hangout with her friends. She wont be working young due to her being a girl, which is what everyone says. I understand i guess, but they plan on buying her a $10k-20k truck whenever the time comes and i feel personally hurt. told my parents that but they didn’t care.

He’s sick of being called lazy.

I don’t know, AITA? i get called unmotivated and lazy but when im in school i try my hardest, i have my entire schedule with all AP and dual enrollment (college classes) and my gpa is a 4.0. I have scholarships waiting for me and i plan on going to college, i can graduate a year early too. I keep telling my parents that this will be saving them a lot of money in a way. But they keep saying that by me not working in specifically construction then im making them waste money. I can’t get a real stable job because they think it’ll affect their taxes and stuff like that, so AITA?

It doesn’t sound like he’s lazy. It sounds like he’s an amazing student with big plans for the future. Construction can be very hard work. It’s too bad his family won’t allow him to get a different type of job.

Let’ see how Reddit responded.

This person has some advice.

Another person makes a good point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

But this person thinks he shouldn’t expect free money.

He needs to find another way to make money. Working construction shouldn’t be his only option. Even if it’s very part time, just enough to make a little spending money for gas.

It doesn’t sound like he’s lazy at all. In a year, his life will be completely different.

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