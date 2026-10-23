A Teenage Girl Feels Unsafe Around Her Dad’s Friends—Until He Refused to Stop Inviting Them Over to Their House

Imagine having a dad who is very social, and he has basically turned your house into the go-to hangout for him and his friends and coworkers.

Would this bother you, or would you be perfectly fine with it?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this situation. She has been annoyed by her dad’s friends for years now, but she finally got up the nerve to try to tell her dad how she feels.

Keep reading for all the details.

WIBTA for voicing my discomfort to my dad? These past two years, my (16F) dad has been inviting a lot of his friends and colleagues over either during festivals or just for a simple chat. However, my only concern is that all the friends he invites are men and I would feel really uncomfortable just walking thru the common areas (the living room & kitchen) and I would confine to my room until they leave.

One particular incident haunts her.

On top of that, there was one particular incident which stuck with me from 2019. It was durning Lunar New Year and my dad invited over 20+ of his (ex-)colleagues over. One of the guys joked about how the way my glasses made me look nerdy and all of them laughed LOL Obviously as a 14yo with fragile emotions, my feelings were hurt and I was embarrassed. 🥲

She told her dad how she feels.

Anyway, I briefly brought up my concern to my dad once suggesting if they could meet up somewhere else instead, especially when alcohol is involved. And I guess he knew where I was coming from bcos he assured me that he had known some of these friends for decades and that he trusts them. He also scolded me for being inconsiderate enough bcos to him, going out = spending more money + hassle 🙁 I am extremely conflicted rn bcos I still feel uneasy but at the same time, I also feel a sense of entitlement if I were to bring it up again. So Reddit, WIBTA if I do?

I guess she has to stick to hanging out in her room and avoiding her dad’s friends. I don’t think he’s going to agree to stop inviting them over.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person is on her side.

Another person wonders if there’s more to the story.

Here’s a suggestion to talk to her dad again.

This is good advice.

It couldn’t hurt for her to talk to her dad again and be more specific about how she’s feeling. I honestly doubt that it would change anything, but at least her dad would be aware of how she feels and why she’s spending so much time in her room.

It wouldn’t hurt for her to lock the door when her dad’s friends are over.

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