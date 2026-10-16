October 16, 2026 at 3:25 pm

The Company Demanded Written Approval For Extra Work, So The Building Was Finished In The Dark

by Jayne Elliott

builder working on electrical installation

Shutterstock

When it comes to construction, it’s important to follow the plans, but even the best plans sometimes have a few minor or even major mistakes.

But these mistakes usually aren’t a big deal since they can be changed and updated as they’re discovered so that everything is done perfectly by the time the job is finished.

In this story, we hear about a construction crew that’s working on the hotel part of a casino. They noticed a huge mistake, but it wasn’t fixed at all. Instead, they continued following the plans exactly as written since they were specifically told not to do any extra work.

Keep reading to find out what happens when the error is discovered by the general contractor and the owners.

Learned real quick about malicious compliance while doing high end construction

Years ago, I was doing construction for a casino, in the restaurant portion, while another company was working on the hotel.

The general contractor was notorious for being a jerk, and insisted no extra work was to be done without prior written authorization and approval by the owners and architect.

Basically follow the plans exactly.

They did as directed.

This happens time to time, and usually they find little mistakes and submit an update and approve the added expense.

Not this time.

10 floors were built exactly per plan. The top 2 were luxury suites. Marble floor to ceiling in the bathrooms. Really expensive stuff.

Towards the end of the job, they’re walking off the suites, probably 95% of everything is done. “Where’s the light switch in the bathroom?”

This is some pretty good malicious compliance!

Head electrician just smiles “none in the plans sir, we followed the plans to the letter, just like you said. No lights, no switches.”

We could hear screaming several floors down.

They ended up having to rip out marble in every bathroom to run pipe for wire and all the lights and switched, but didn’t lift a finger until they were guaranteed in writing they would be paid for the extra work.

Wow! They did as directed. The general contractor can only blame himself.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted.

This is a good question.

2026 10 14 at 5.53.32 PM The Company Demanded Written Approval For Extra Work, So The Building Was Finished In The Dark

Another person has questions.

2026 10 14 at 5.53.43 PM The Company Demanded Written Approval For Extra Work, So The Building Was Finished In The Dark

One person shares their thoughts.

2026 10 14 at 5.53.50 PM The Company Demanded Written Approval For Extra Work, So The Building Was Finished In The Dark

Here’s another question.

2026 10 14 at 5.54.01 PM The Company Demanded Written Approval For Extra Work, So The Building Was Finished In The Dark

That sounds like a lot of extra work, and I’m pretty sure they probably damaged and had to replace most, if not all, of the marble work.

Talk about expensive malicious compliance!

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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