The Company Demanded Written Approval For Extra Work, So The Building Was Finished In The Dark

When it comes to construction, it’s important to follow the plans, but even the best plans sometimes have a few minor or even major mistakes.

But these mistakes usually aren’t a big deal since they can be changed and updated as they’re discovered so that everything is done perfectly by the time the job is finished.

In this story, we hear about a construction crew that’s working on the hotel part of a casino. They noticed a huge mistake, but it wasn’t fixed at all. Instead, they continued following the plans exactly as written since they were specifically told not to do any extra work.

Keep reading to find out what happens when the error is discovered by the general contractor and the owners.

Learned real quick about malicious compliance while doing high end construction Years ago, I was doing construction for a casino, in the restaurant portion, while another company was working on the hotel. The general contractor was notorious for being a jerk, and insisted no extra work was to be done without prior written authorization and approval by the owners and architect. Basically follow the plans exactly.

They did as directed.

This happens time to time, and usually they find little mistakes and submit an update and approve the added expense. Not this time. 10 floors were built exactly per plan. The top 2 were luxury suites. Marble floor to ceiling in the bathrooms. Really expensive stuff. Towards the end of the job, they’re walking off the suites, probably 95% of everything is done. “Where’s the light switch in the bathroom?”

This is some pretty good malicious compliance!

Head electrician just smiles “none in the plans sir, we followed the plans to the letter, just like you said. No lights, no switches.” We could hear screaming several floors down. They ended up having to rip out marble in every bathroom to run pipe for wire and all the lights and switched, but didn’t lift a finger until they were guaranteed in writing they would be paid for the extra work.

Wow! They did as directed. The general contractor can only blame himself.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted.

This is a good question.

Another person has questions.

One person shares their thoughts.

Here’s another question.

That sounds like a lot of extra work, and I’m pretty sure they probably damaged and had to replace most, if not all, of the marble work.

Talk about expensive malicious compliance!

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