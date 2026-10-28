Their Neighbor’s Car Alarm Kept Blasting Multiple Times a Day—And After Refusing to Fix It, the Neighbors Left Them Desperate for a Solution

Car alarms can be annoying, but they are an important security feature when used properly.

What would you do if your neighbor had an overly sensitive car alarm that went off multiple times per day, and they never did anything to stop it no matter how much people complained?

That is what is happening in this story, and now everyone is desperate to find a way to get the neighbors to fix the issue, but they don’t know what they can do.

Personally, I think they need to document exactly what is happening and start reporting it to the police and landlord every day until something gets done. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

Neighbors car alarm goes off for two minutes at all hours of the day. We live in an apartment facing the street. Our complex has about 150 units.

This would be very annoying.

The neighbor in question has a Honda Civic with a car alarm, which goes off at virtually any tremor. We live downtown, so there is loud motorcycles and cars at all hours using our street and this sets off the Honda’s car alarm. The Honda never moves off the street. In our city if you have a handicap permit you do not have to feed the meter or move it from the street, and the Honda seldom gets moved.

The neighbor is a jerk.

The neighbor with the Honda lives in an inner unit, so they are shielded from their own car alarm. People have complained to the owner who appears pretty belligerent and unwilling to do anything about it as this has been going on for years. I think the owner believes the world owes them something. It is torture for us neighbors. Apartment staff is uninterested in intervening given it is technically off their property.

This would get old quickly.

Almost 5 nights a week I am waking up in the middle of the night to the alarm going off on the street below. It is loud because we are only a few stories tall so the car must be 50 feet away. One obnoxious car with a loud stereo, or aftermarket muffler, sets off a alarm which seems to go on forever. As if the annoyance of the car which set it off was annoying, add in the 2 minute alarm to rub salt on the wound.

She is not being a good neighbor, that’s for sure.

Sometimes their is a chain reaction, and you get two or three alarms going off from different cars. The only time she moves her Honda is when she goes to church on Sunday. I am a Christian and ask myself every Sunday, how the owner rationalizes not helping her fellow neighbors out. I do not get the rationale of using the alarm for safety sake.

Documenting the issue is an important first step.

It is configured to be too sensitive. It goes off for too long at a time. No one is going to come and stop a thief ransacking her car especially after how she is not trying to win favor with anybody. All I can think of it to start recording the dates and times of the alarm and suing her in small claims. I do not think I can win such a case, however.

Their frustration is justified.

If anyone can speak that inquiry please let me know. If you are a mechanic or have experience with car alarms let me know, maybe I can convince her to adjust the sensitivity of the alarm if that is possible and if that is something anyone can do or if we have to have a technician adjust it.

What a horribly frustrating situation. They need to continue filing complaints with the landlord as well as calling the police to report it. This type of thing often requires someone to be the squeaky wheel to get anything changed.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about the situation.

Here is someone with a good suggestion.

Yeah, this would be so awful.

Adjusting the sensitivity is a good idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

While tempting, this would be a bad idea.

This would be a good fix.

They really need to find a way to make the neighbor feel the pain of their own alarms. That, and keep the landlord and the police updated so they will eventually take action.

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