Their Trick-Or-Treating Plans Split When He Chose To Walk And She Chose To Drive

Imagine living in a neighborhood where a lot of families hand out candy on Halloween. If the weather was nice, would you drive around the neighborhood to take the kids trick-or-treating, or would you walk?

In this story, a married couple disagrees about how to go trick-or-treating with the kids. The husband assumed they’d walk. The wife assumed they’d drive. The husband ended up getting his way, and the wife was really upset.

Now, the husband is wondering if he messed up. Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for leaving my wife at home because she wanted to drive in our neighborhood to trick or treat? Me and my wife been married 10 years and have 3 kids together. We both have always been a little on the chubby side but don’t get me wrong cause my wife is absolutely gorgeous. In the middle of covid I saw the numbers about how it hit overweight people harder than others and I started eating right. Running. And put a weight bench in the garage. I only dropped like 30 pounds but in the past two years I’ve gone from being afraid of having my shirt off at the pool to bring proud of myself in the mirror.

He was excited about Halloween.

So, boom. Halloween hits. I had been hyped all month cause I had like a Roman gladiator type costume to wear out with the kids. We always all wear costumes. I get dressed and we are both getting the kids ready and she doesn’t even put on her robe to be like a fortune teller. And then she grabs the keys and says everyone ready? It was like 68F out and absolutely beautiful to walk our little neighborhood.

He ended up taking the kids trick-or-treating.

I tell her the kids and I wanted to walk as we are standing in the drive way ready to go. She kinda stamps her foot and just goes back inside. Me and the kids go out and have a blast they were all some variant of a warrior. So we looked pretty cool with our swords marching collecting candy. One of the houses had a little haunted garage and toys to play with. We stopped there for a bit and I had a few drinks to finish the night. Exchanged numbers with the family that lives there and headed home.

His wife was furious.

I get back home and after the kids get to bed. My wife explodes on me saying I smell like tequila and every since I lost weight I don’t do the same things I used to do(we used to eat ice cream every single Friday like big Coldstone cups now it’s like once every few months). She even brought up the phone number cause it was written down and I left it on the counter since I forgot my phone when we left. It very clearly had the couple’s name on it so it’s not like was from some floozy. Then she complains we all could have totally drove.

He responded pretty harshly.

And I told her just because she doesn’t want to better herself she didn’t have to make me and the kids suffer. It was harsh but I felt like I was being attacked for no reason. So, AITA?

That was a low blow. He shouldn’t have said that last thing. I was with him all the way and on his side until that last line. He needs to apologize for what he said. He also needs to find some new things to do together with his wife. Like, instead of eating ice-cream, maybe they can find something else they both like to do together.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Driving does seem pretty ridiculous.

Another person thinks driving sounds lazy.

This person thinks he needs to talk to his wife.

Everyone thinks walking was the way to go.

Clearly, walking is how trick-or-treating is meant to be done. I can’t imagine driving from house to house unless the houses are really far apart. I’m picturing a typical subdivision. Walking is the most practical way.

I think his wife is upset about much more than trick-or-treating. Her husband is changing, and she doesn’t feel as close to him. She’s feeling left out. They need to talk this out.

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