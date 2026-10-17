They Parked Two Motorcycles in One Apartment Spot—Until a Spiteful Neighbor Reported Them to Management

Imagine riding a motorcycle. You’d think it’d be much easier to find a place to park than if you were driving a car, right?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and he shares a parking spot with his roommate to save room in the parking lot.

Apparently, that’s not good enough for a neighbor who drives a car. She calls him out for parking illegally.

Unfortunately, she was right about him parking illegally but not in the way she thought.

Keep reading for all the details.

Okay then I’ll stop parking illigally I live in an urban area with several apartment complexes and maybe only 1 parking spot for every 6th apartment, meaning it’s very hard to get a spot. Now both me and my roommate (RM) are motercyclists so normally we can just park in the designated MC parking spots without a hassle. Unfortunately (but awesomely) this year a lot more bikes have appeared meaning these spots have filled up as well. I get home late which means I can rarely get a spot.

But he worked out a solution with his roommate.

To prevent this RM and I decided that, since he’s home most of the day and rarely drives, he would place his MC in one of the regular spots making room for me (so we take up one spot together). Here’s where the trouble starts. Where I live MCs are considered “cars” and therefore all the rules for cars applies for MCs – including parking rules! Unfortunately not all car drivers know this and thinks MCs can just park on the sidewalk or, if there, in the designated spots.

This story is about a crazy neighbor lady.

Cue angry lady (AL for short): I’m getting home from school and am pulling in to the space next to RMs bike. AL stoppes behind me and rolls down the window. AL: “What are you doing?!” Me looking confused at her: “What?”

The lady was upset at where OP was parking his motorcycle.

AL yelling:”YOU CAN’T PARK THERE!” I’m rolling my eyes realising what this is about. “Actually bikes can park in these spots eventh..” She cuts me of and just yells “ITS ILLEGAL!” as she drives off. Here’s where the malicious compliance comes in because technically we are parking illegally – not because we are in the “car spots” but because you aren’t allowed to be more than one vehicle in one spot (do you see where I’m going?).

He decided to park legally.

I was just about to tell her this (plus the fact that there aren’t anymore room for us at the MC spots) thinking she might appreciate that we are parking illegally instead of legally, but she just had to cut me off. Well it so happens that I’m in my exam period meaning I don’t have to go to school if I don’t want to. So today I got up a little late went down and moved my MC to one the now free spot next to RM bike, so that I won’t be parking illegally anymore. To bad I can’t see her face when she sees how we’re now taking up to spots. I feel a little bad for the other drivers though.

I’m sure that’s not where she wanted him to park either.

She really shouldn’t have complained.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is good advice.

Another person is worried the neighbor will retaliate.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighborhood kids who built a master forest fort, only to find it looted by the bigger kids on the block.

But this person thinks he’s just inconveniencing everyone else.

After complaining, the angry lady is going to find it even more difficult to find an open parking spot.

But, the real problem here is the parking lot. None of the tenants are to blame for wanting a place to park their car or motorcycle.

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