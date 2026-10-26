Unbearable Construction Noise Destroyed Their Peaceful Living Space—So They’re Demanding a Month of Free Rent

Imagine signing a lease to move into a rental home. You like the house, the neighborhood and the landlords. There’s only one problem. The landlords told you up front that they’re going to have some home renovation projects done to the home, and this construction work will be going on while you’re living there.

Do you think it would be fair to ask for a reduction in rent or possibly even free rent while the construction is happening, or is that too much to ask?

That’s the question the person who wrote this story is pondering. She needs to get back to her landlords, and she’s not exactly sure what to say.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for asking for rent relief due to construction? I rent a 4000 sq ft. home and my husband works in the house. The landlords told us when we moved in 1.5 years ago that they were going to replace the roof, several windows, all the wood siding and front walkway due to hail damage. There have been contractors in/around the house the entire time, usually one every week or two., before the work even started.

While they like the landlords, the construction situation sounds really annoying.

We have a great relationship with our landlords, they are great and we’ve become friends. We’ve signed a multi-year lease and we pay our rent automatically and always on time. The work is one month in, it was supposed to be completed in 3 weeks, and there is likely a month + to go, including painting inside and out. We’ve had wokers essentially looking in our windows the entire time and often times my husband has to answer numerous questions about the project, of which we really have nothing to do with.

She’s wondering what’s fair.

We’ve asked the landlords to consider rent relief. No demands, just a cordial request. They’ve responded that they would like us to come up with a number that’s fair. AITA for asking for a month of free rent to make up for all of the banging and jack hammering that has been going on and will continue as the project looks to maybe half done?

Is one month of free rent a reasonable request under the circumstances?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a suggestion.

Another person thinks 30% sounds good.

This person has some advice about how to decide what to ask for.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got fed up with all of the cars parking illegally on his vacation land, so he had them all towed.

But one person thinks it’s unreasonable to ask for a discount at all.

Considering her landlords don’t seem opposed to the idea of a reduction in rent, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to ask for one. Asking for a free month of rent might be too much to ask for though. Perhaps a percentage would be a better approach. Depending on how long the construction lasts, that might end up being an even bigger savings than a free month of rent.

It can be hard to live in a house when construction is going on.

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