Woman Fears Her New Roommate Situation Is Turning Toxic, But She’s Not Sure What To Do

Woof…this isn’t a good feeling…

Just like starting a new job and getting bad vibes right off the bat, suspecting that your living situation is going to be a nightmare soon after moving in is a terrible feeling.

I’d call it PURE DREAD.

The woman who wrote today’s story thinks that her new roommate might be toxic as hell…and she has good reason to be worried.

Take a look at what she had to say.

Concerned about my roommate. “I’m new at being a roommate. I have some concerns. How do you tell if you have moved into a toxic situation? I moved in with a seemingly nice lady named Louise in a 3 bedroom condo in St. Catharines. She had another roommate named Pam who she says that she was going to tell her about me, but she didn’t. She didn’t tell her about me until after I moved in.

Hmmm…

Louise told me that she would write up a roommate agreement but she didn’t. Since moving in, I have noticed a few things. #1 Louise has her girlfriend over a lot. Which is totally fine! They sit outside on the patio and Louise and her girlfriend ( who smokes) seems to enjoy music loudly bashing other people and laughing about it. Once again this is okay, sort of annoying but okay.

Uhhh, weird…

Her girlfriend comes inside a lot and has taken pictures of me while I was sitting in my room last evening. I left the door open a crack to allow fresh air in my room ( so maybe I’m partially at fault). I was sitting and watching TV in my room. I hear someone standing outside my door. ( Floor creaks) and she was taking pictures with her phone. On top of this, Louise seems to be putting me in the middle of a struggle with her other roommate Pam.

These people all sound crazy…

Louise tells me that she wants the kitchen window open, despite the fact that Pam likes it closed. Louise wants me to keep opening it. Louise tells me that our roommate Pam can come across as cantankerous, but she’s not really that way. I don’t know if I moved into a good place or not? I’m concerned that this could be a toxic situation.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got fed up with all of the cars parking illegally on his vacation land, so he had them all towed.

And this Reddit user didn’t hold back.

Well, this didn’t get off to a good start…

I’d run for the hills if I were her!

After I moved my things out, of course…

This living situation sounds totally TOXIC.