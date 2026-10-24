Woman Feels Like The Odd One Out As Her Three Roommates Give Her A Hard Time Over Every Little Mistake

There’s no doubt about it, roommates can turn on each other in a heartbeat like a pack of wild dogs.

There’s sometimes a mob mentality when it comes to multiple people living under one roof and, unfortunately, that can lead to one person being singled out.

In today’s story, a woman opened up about how the situation with her three roommates has gone from bad to worse.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

Am I a bad roommate or am I being gaslit? “I live with three housemates who are all friends, and lately I’ve been feeling a bit ganged up on. I’m genuinely unsure whether my frustration is justified or whether their actions are justified. I would describe myself as clean but unorganized. In shared spaces, I’m actually quite careful because I know other people use them too. I rarely leave dishes in the sink, I sweep after I use the kitchen, and I wipe down surfaces after cooking.

Well, at least she’s self-aware…

I’m also aware of my own weaknesses and try to prevent them from affecting my housemates. For example, I use my own dish rack because I sometimes forget to put dishes away immediately, and I keep my own forks and spoons because I occasionally take them to work and forget to bring them back. My pantry section, for example, isn’t particularly neat, but everything stays within my section and it isn’t dirty, unhygienic, or creating a risk of bugs or mould. It’s simply not arranged neatly. I can go weeks without leaving a dish in the sink, but the one day I forget or I’m busy, I’ll receive in the group chat reminding me to “respect the household” and keep shared areas tidy. To me, that wording feels unwarranted when it’s clearly a one-off rather than a recurring problem.

Hmmm…

It also feels different from how the others are treated. There have been times when they’ve left dishes or forgotten chores, but there hasn’t been a group message about it. Another issue is that one housemate has very specific preferences about how things should be arranged. For example, she wants the kitchen counters completely clear. If she doesn’t like it she’ll move your stuff sometime even putting it in front of your room door. For example my toaster cannot be in the counter. If I leave it on the counter I’ll find it on my door the next morning with an eventual message telling me to not put it on the counter. If I try to dispute it the other two housemates will side with her. Basically her way is the household standard and I can’t have a say. Even when something has nothing to do with dirt, or is unhygienic, or interfering with anyone else.

She’s definitely getting picked on…

Since they are friends, disagreements often feel like a 3-on-1 situation. So now I just say “okay” because I don’t want to get into another three-person argument. I know I’m not perfectly organized, and I’m willing to take responsibility for things that genuinely affect the household. But I’m struggling with the feeling that I can do everything right for weeks and still be treated as though I’m consistently disrespectful or messy because of one small mistake. I think what is bothering me most isn’t being asked to clean or organize something. It’s the feeling that there is a very specific standard I’m expected to follow, that I’m corrected more often than the others, and that because they are all friends, I don’t feel like I have an equal voice in the household.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

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This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

And this reader has been there.

She needs to get away from this situation…

Because it’s clearly toxic!

It sounds like she’s definitely being ganged up on by her roommates…