A Woman Got Tired of Her Uncle Monopolizing Her Mom on the Phone During Her Visit—So She Hung Up on Him

There’s a time and a place for everything…

And that includes phone calls!

If you’re like me, you get a spring in your step when you put your silent on silent mode and decide that no one is allowed to bother you for a while.

And it sounds like this woman’s mom needs to learn that lesson, too!

Check out what she decided to do when her mom took a phone call from her uncle…who sounds like a real piece of work.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for taking my mom’s phone and hanging up on my uncle? “My mom has been telling me that my uncle phones her every single day and then talks for 3 hours straight. My mom is retired and my uncle has his own business, so he can decide when to work. My mom is annoyed because she doesn’t want to talk for three hours, she would rather spend time with one of her hobbies, but she feels too bad to tell my uncle to stop phoning so much. My uncle is also not the sort to take no for an answer. This morning, my mom phoned me to say that she, my aunt, and my grandmother are coming to visit me. My aunt and grandmother live a 5-hour drive from me, and they were visiting my mom, who lives a 1-hour drive from me, and decided to come say hi to me as well.

Here we go…

They arrived around noon and they were here for literally 2 minutes when my uncle phoned my mom. I was talking to my aunt at that moment, and my mom was sitting between me and my aunt. She didn’t leave the room to answer the phone, and her phone wasn’t on speaker, but it was loud enough for me to hear what my uncle was saying. It was just small talk. My aunt was still trying to talk to me, but I could barely hear her. At the same time, my husband was talking to my grandmother, and my dogs kept booping me because they were excited because of the visitors. I have autism and sometimes things are hard for me to handle. Especially when there are too many conversations going on around me, and when I am being touched (even by my dogs, autism doesn’t care). There was just too much going on for me and I was starting to feel that nervous energy, internal shaking, heart racing that comes with being overstimulated. I waited about 10 minutes for my mom to tell my uncle that she can’t talk now, or at least to leave the room.

She had enough!

When it became clear that that wasn’t going to happen, I took my mom’s phone and talked to my uncle. I said hello, and told him that my mom is here to visit me, he can talk to her when she is home. My uncle ignored that and started to talk to me about random stuff. I waited about a minute and then repeated myself, telling him to talk to my mom when she is home. He ignored it again and continued talking about stuff I am not interested in hearing, so I just hung up the phone and gave it back to my mom. Everyone gasped. Things got a bit awkward, and everyone left about 30 minutes later. Before they left, everyone said I should have just endured it to keep the peace. The thing is, I was keeping the peace. My own peace.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader didn’t hold back.

Another person said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual said they all SUCK.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

And this person said she’s NTA.

Wow!

That sure was interesting!

And one thing’s for sure…

This entire family has some communication issues…