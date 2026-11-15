Roommate Asked Her To Keep Her Boyfriend Out Of Their Apartment While His Girlfriend Stayed Over Almost Every Day, So She Called Out The Double Standard

A fair rule applies to everyone, and a rule for one person is just a preference.

One woman shared an apartment with a roommate, and their lease capped overnight guests at 72 hours a week.

The woman’s boyfriend stayed a couple of nights and had never gone over 48 hours. Her roommate’s girlfriend, meanwhile, used the full 72 almost every week.

Drama started when the roommate told her she was uncomfortable with men staying overnight and asked her to have her boyfriend over only when the roommate was out.

They work the same shift, so that would essentially mean never.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for having partner over at apartment I (26F) have a roommate (29F), and we share a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment. My bathroom is en suite, and you don’t have to leave my room to get to it. Our bedrooms are also on the opposite sides of the apartment. We don’t share a wall.

Their lease has pretty specific provisions regarding guests.

Our lease agreement allows us to have company over a maximum of 72 hours a week. I have my boyfriend over about 2 nights a week. He has never spent more than 48 hours over in one week.

Her roommate soon starts to use her own partner’s visits as leverage.

Most weeks, my roommate has her girlfriend over the full 72 hours every week. She said she would be willing to completely stop having her girlfriend over if I would stop having my boyfriend, but I don’t want that.

Her roommate just won’t drop the issue.

My roommate has recently communicated to me that she is uncomfortable with having men in the house overnight. S he asked if, ideally, I would only have my boyfriend over while she is not home. This wouldn’t work for me, as she and I work the exact same shift and are home the same hours.

Now she’s stuck in an uncomfortable position.

I understand she is uncomfortable with him over, but I would like to keep being able to spend time with my boyfriend in my apartment. AITA?

These roommates aren’t on the same page at all.

What did Reddit have to say?

This really is a pretty common arrangement.

This roommate has a lot more going on than she’s qualified to help out with.

This commenter calls it just plain unreasonable.

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She can offer her roommate some compromise, but she shouldn’t have to bend to her roommate’s whims.

The roommate wants a deal where one person gives up her partner and the other keeps hers. That’s about as glaring of a double standard as it gets.

If she feels uneasy, then that’s valid, but it doesn’t mean she gets to assert draconian rule over the entire apartment.

You can’t ask someone to give up the thing you’re not willing to give up yourself.

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