October 14, 2026 at 9:35 pm

Woman Finds a Great Apartment Deal, Only to Have Her Neighbors Turn It Into a Constant Headache

by Heather Hall

Nice apartment building in Florida

Pexels/Reddit

Getting a great deal on an apartment doesn’t mean much if the people next door make you miserable.

One renter thought she had lucked out after finding a one-bedroom for hundreds less than most others in the complex.

At first, the biggest problem was a constant smell coming from next door, but management stepped in and that finally stopped.

Then came the noise. Their child started slamming into the shared wall or throwing something against it hard enough to make the whole thing shake.

Now it happens every day, and he’s planning to take video proof to management.

Keep reading for the full story.

Moved into a new place a month ago. Horrible neighbors with a kid next door

I got a really good deal on an apartment in my city. Most one-beds in this complex are going for $1,700+, but I signed mine for $1,300 a month.

Anyways, it almost makes it worth it, but there is a family who lives next door who’s been a nightmare.

At first, they were smoking **** so much it was permeating into my apartment and just reeked so bad outside in the hallway.

The problem got so bad management stepped in.

It got so bad management had to send an email to everyone reminding them of the smoke-free policy.

I complained about it to them 2 weeks ago, saw they taped an envelope on their door, and the smell stopped!

Unfortunately, there is another issue.

The noise lasts all day long.

Their kid either throws a ball at the adjacent wall, slams into the wall, or punches the wall because the whole wall vibrates, and the sound is so loud.

It happens every day, as early as 8 a.m. and as late as 9 p.m. I’m at work/school, so I don’t hear a lot of it, but it’s the worst around 4–8. It’s driving me insane!

I’m planning on complaining tomorrow, and I have video proof, but I have no idea what to expect or if anything will actually change.

Wow! That sounds like a miserable place to live.

Let’s see what options the readers over at Reddit think he has.

That’s bound to get their attention.

Loud 7 Woman Finds a Great Apartment Deal, Only to Have Her Neighbors Turn It Into a Constant Headache

Well, what else would it be?

Loud 6 Woman Finds a Great Apartment Deal, Only to Have Her Neighbors Turn It Into a Constant Headache

This reader thinks the video will work.

Loud 5 Woman Finds a Great Apartment Deal, Only to Have Her Neighbors Turn It Into a Constant Headache

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighborhood kids who built a master forest fort, only to find it looted by the bigger kids on the block.

Here’s someone who thinks he has a valid complaint.

Loud 4 Woman Finds a Great Apartment Deal, Only to Have Her Neighbors Turn It Into a Constant Headache

She should definitely complain.

There’s a difference between normal kid noise and having your wall shake every day.

The good news is that management already stepped in once, so she knows they’re willing to address problems.

This time, she has video too. She should send it in and just let them handle it.

Enjoyed this story?

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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