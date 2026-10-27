Woman Gets Caught In The Middle When One Of Her Two Close Friends Creates A Private Social Media Account

Having a friend group who you are close with can be great, but sometimes it results in some drama.

That was the case in this story where one of her friends made a private social media account, but didn’t share it with another friend.

When the other friend found out about it, she got upset and asked her to address it, but she refused because she didn’t want to be involved.

I think she handled the situation perfectly. This is an issue between her two other friends, not her. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITAH for not taking the responsibility to fix my friend’s friendship with our mutual friend? We had a trio back in high school and maintained it for a long time.

People get busy. That is normal.

Each of us went on our different paths and now only ever connect online if our times match up. Let’s call them friend A and B. So, we would not have a full blown conversation in our group chats as we genuinely didn’t have the time due to the huge difference in time zones.

Having a group chat jut to casually keep in touch is a good idea.

So, it was mostly us sending reels in the group and reacting. But Friend B privately texted me to know about how I’m doing and all that. I also maintained it afterwards. We only shared a few words every now and then and continued sending reels in the group as usual.

Everyone has a right to their own private lives.

Friend B is a very reserved person. She doesn’t go around talking about her life that much unless she really needs some sort of advice or anything. She likes talking about various topics and not gossip. So, when Friend B opened up a private Instagram account only I was added to it along with 4 other family members of hers.

She didn’t even realize there was drama.

Now Friend B has said it to me on two different occasions that she feels like I’m the only person after her family who notices her absence around me. So, I didn’t really think much of her adding me only on her account, her account her life her choice. Why should I question it? And the biggest part is I didn’t notice it at all. I only got to know about it months later because Friend A brought it up.

It is understandable that Friend A feels left out.

So, Friend A suddenly discovered this account and asked me if this is a new account and if she’s active here since I follow her there. I said yes she’s active there. Then she said oh let me follow her then. A few weeks went by Friend B didn’t accept her request. Friend A texted Friend B that hey I followed u on #bla. Friend B directly said ” That is for my close friends and family, so I will not be comfortable accepting you there. We can talk in my other account though.”

She is being overly sensitive, that’s for sure.

Then Friend A asked but X(me) follows u there. Friend B just said ‘well she and I do keep in touch by checking on each other every now and then throughout the years, so I feel like she is closer to me than my other friends ‘

Now Friend A is extremely upset because we are supposed to be a trio and we have been texting privately behind her back, which is such a weird thing to say because all of us are allowed to have private conversations with each other despite being in a trio, why should it matter?

Hopefully she doesn’t get dragged into this drama.

She has asked me to help everyone bring it closer once again so that we can be transparent with each other. I feel it is not my duty to do so because we are all adults and we make our decisions. Friend B doesn’t want her to be in her innermost circle, she should take it up with her and not me.

She handled this perfectly.

So, I have refused to take on this additional responsibility. I have said if it is meant to be it will happen naturally through our conversations in the group chat if not I’m not going to force it. She is still pretty upset and said she feels extremely betrayed that we pushed her out emotionally. AITA?

This really isn’t her drama to manage. If her two friends have some type of conflict, they need to resolve it on their own. Unfortunately, it seems like the situation is not just going to go away on its own.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

This would be a great way to handle the situation.

Friendships take effort.

They are acting like teenagers.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

This commenter says that she is not the moderator.

She is right to try to stay out of the drama between her two friends. Unfortunately, this is the type of thing that can rip a friend group apart.

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