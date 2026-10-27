Woman Is Fed Up With Her Co-Worker Cranking Up The Thermostat Every Day, Turning The Office Into A Sauna

As someone who prefers it to be pretty cool wherever I am, I think I’d have a hard time working in a place where the thermostat was pumped up.

No way, Jose!

And that’s what I feel a deep connection with the woman who wrote this story…because she feels the same way as me!

Take a look at what she had to say about the battle she’s having with a co-worker over the thermostat where they work.

AITA for wanting to lower the thermostat at work? “I (F 24) work as an in-home caregiver for an elderly couple with one other coworker (F 24) every weekend. Our patients don’t come into the kitchen much, so they allow us full control over the thermostat in that room.

Oh, heck no!

My coworker prefers it at a balmy 80 degrees Fahrenheit as she’s a chronically cold person (probably in part because she has virtually no body fat). We live in Hawaii where it’s warm and relatively humid throughout the year, so at this temperature, I’ll sweat all day and be slightly miserable. I prefer it set to 69 degrees. When I get to work, I set it to 74 to meet in the middle because I don’t want her to be freezing all day. But I kept walking in to find it set back to 80 throughout the day.

Come on!

I confronted her about this, saying “can we find a temperature compromise that we both agree to?” and was met with “I’m not willing to lower the thermostat at all.” The thing that frustrates me most: HOMEGIRL WEARS SHORT SHORTS TO WORK EVERY DAY.

Right?!?!

I’ve always been of the belief that it’s easier to put on a few layers than control the temperature of the room perfectly. If you’re too hot there’s nothing you can do, but if you’re too cold put on a jacket right? So I ask “how about you brings pants or socks or a jacket you can put on when needed?” She says something like “I can’t bend over to put on socks with my bad knee, and I’d waste so much time changing into pants all the time.”

Huh?

Is it just me or are those nonsense excuses? Now the thing that gives me pause about the situation and makes me wonder if a jerk. She has a medical condition called POTS which apparently causes sensitivity to cold, along with many other unwanted symptoms. Should I be more sensitive to her condition and just suffer through?”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This reader spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who saves a child only to be confronted by parents angry about the paperwork.

And this reader weighed in.

80 is WAY too hot.

I know I wouldn’t be able to deal with this.

No way, no how!

Her co-worker sounds like a lot of fun to deal with…