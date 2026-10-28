Woman Is So Frustrated With How Her Company Operates That She’s Ready To Start Looking For A New Job

A worker can only take so much grief before they decide it’s time to hit the road and find a new place to work.

And we’ve all been there at some point.

You, me, every one of us!

And this person knows this all too well.

Check out why she’s had enough and she’s ready to get the hell out of this place.

My workplace’s policies feel so rigid and honestly ridiculous. “I’ve been working here for 4 months so I’m still relatively new. Was promised flexibility with good work-life balance. This morning early I messaged my team to let them know I have a pretty bad headache and will be coming in later this morning when it subsides (I took a painkiller so I was waiting for that to kick in). It’s not serious, it’s the first day of my period and this occasionally happens during this time which sucks.

No kidding…

I drive an hour to get to work which I’d simply not want to do with a splitting headache AND cramps (if it’s just cramps I can deal with it at least). My boss messages back saying “Best take a sick leave today. Send through a doctor’s note. Take care.” So, an appointment at my doctor is expensive. I could afford it but why should I be spending for a doctor’s visit… for a headache? When I will be perfectly fine in an hour or two? And he messaged me only after the time I should have left so I couldn’t just go to work anyway without being late (I would have done that but they can’t stand tardiness).

This is pretty dumb.

It’s just a waste of sick leave, and, it makes no sense productivity-wise. I would have worked for most of the day and was actually looking forward to a meeting I scheduled today. Why are some companies like this? They’re in the process of writing out new KPIs and company policies and it’s becoming so incredibly rigid, which is odd for a company with only like 25 employees.

Yikes…

There are other things I’ve discovered here that leaves a bad taste in my mouth too, like a huge disconnect between the executives and the rest of the employees and it’s coming across like a power-trip. I’ve started updating my portfolio, and editing my CV again, and I’ve been considering looking for new job on the sly, but I was in two minds about it since I do enjoy the actual work I do here. After this morning I will be moving forward with finding a new position if I can.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who isn’t happy with the company’s new time tracking rules, so decides to find a way around them.

And this individual spoke up.

This place sounds like a train wreck!

I’d be getting out of there too if I were her.

No doubt about it!

It sounds like it’s time to find a new job and leave this one in the dust!