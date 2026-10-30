Woman Waits For The Windows For Her New House To Be Delivered, But She Thinks The Neighbor Doesn’t Realize She’s The Homeowner

Have you ever felt like someone misjudged you or assumed something about you that wasn’t true? In that type of situation, would you bother to correct the other person?

In this story, one woman thinks her neighbor misjudged her. She didn’t bother to correct him.

It might be kind of awkward and annoying living next to this neighbor, but she made sure he can’t get to her property very easily.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Never Assume someone is the help…. I was building a house in an established neighborhood. It was a pipestem lot, the last one in the neighborhood and had recently been offered for sale. Since it was the last lot, it was fenced along 3 sides before I started. The first floor deck was done and the windows were delivered. The window company spread them out along the base of the foundation and along the fence. I was there alone at the time of delivery.

A neighbor was upset about the windows.

For context, I am a woman of color, in my early 30’s (at the time) The neighbor to the left side (white male approx. 55) came over and started yelling about the windows being on his fence. He wanted them moved, this was his fence yada yada. I stared at him…. I’d never seen an old white guy have a temper tantrum before. (I’m pretty sure he thought I was some paid laborer and not the actual homeowner.) As I said, I was there by myself. I moved the windows by myself, (some were 4’x5’) farther down the fence (past his back property line) and also propped up more, awkwardly against the foundation.

She saw the neighbors again.

There was a gate along the fence between our properties. We were framing in the second floor early one evening, when I saw the old guy with his wife, drinks in hand in their yard, near the gate. When they couldn’t open it, they walked down to the end of the fence and were peering around. I was cracking up! After that very unpleasant exchange, I was sure there would never be a time we would need to use that gate, so I nailed it shut.

I’m going to be honest. When I read the first part of the story, I thought she meant she worked for a construction company when she wrote “I was building a house.” It turns out that she means that she as the homeowner was having a house built.

Who knows that the neighbor assumed. She may be jumping to conclusions.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

One person shares a story about their neighbors.

This person is confused.

Another person thinks skin color doesn’t matter.

This person seems to mock her.

She seems awfully judgmental and unfriendly. She could’ve taken the opportunity to introduce herself to the neighbor and apologize for where the windows were resting. She moved them, so it’s no big deal.

It is weird that the neighbors were trying to unlock the gate, but it’s even weirder that there was a gate their at all. Locking it makes sense.