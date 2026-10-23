Woman Was Given A Handbag That Had Been Sitting In Her Aunt’s Closet For Years, So She Said No When The Aunt Wanted It Back After An Appraisal Showed It Was Worth $2,000

One person’s clutter is another person’s treasure, but when that clutter turns out to be worth $2,000, things get complicated.

A woman received an old handbag from her aunt, who said it had been gathering dust in her closet and she figured her niece might like it.

After getting curious about the brand, the woman had it appraised, and it turned out to be rare and worth about $2,000.

Her aunt wanted it back immediately, insisting she would never have parted with it had she known its value. The woman said no, pointing out that neither of them knew and that she hadn’t tricked anyone.

Now her aunt is upset, the family is split, and redditors were just as divided about a verdict.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to return a gift after my aunt found out it’s worth $2,000? A few weeks ago, my aunt gave me an old handbag that had been sitting in her closet for years. She said she never used it anymore and figured I might like it. I thought it was cute, so I took it.

Soon she started looking more into this bag, and it turned out to be quite valuable.

I got curious about the brand and decided to have it appraised. Turns out it’s a rare vintage bag worth around $2,000. I honestly had no idea.

Soon her aunt started reconsidering her gift, but this woman wasn’t so anxious to give it away.

My aunt found out, and now she wants it back. She said she never would’ve given it away if she’d known how much it was worth. I told her I wasn’t giving it back because she literally gave it to me as a gift.

Now there’s drama between them and she isn’t sure what to do next.

Now she’s upset and thinks I’m taking advantage of her mistake. I get why she’s disappointed, but it’s not like I tricked her into giving it to me. Neither of us knew what it was worth. AITA for wanting to keep something she gave me willingly?

This is a tough one.

Reddit was pretty divided on this one.

This user would have been a little more tight-lipped about it.

It’s time to start asking herself some difficult questions.

Maybe it would be a mistake not to return the bag.

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But this user says this aunt will just need to learn to live with her mistake.

This niece is holding a bag she was handed fair and square, and her aunt is holding a regret she can’t get over. Both feelings are real, which is why Reddit split down the middle.

Legally and morally, a gift freely given usually stays given, and nobody was tricked into anything.

Still, a bag worth $2,000 isn’t the same as a forgotten scarf, and the aunt’s disappointment isn’t hard to understand.

A gift is a gift — until it isn’t.

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