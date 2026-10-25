Worker Discovered An Envelope Holding $1,300 At Her Job, So She Secured The Cash And Waited For Whoever Lost It To Return

Finding lost cash sounds lucky until you realize somebody else is probably desperate to find it.

A retail worker discovered $1,300 tucked inside an envelope that looked like trash.

That money could’ve helped them plenty, but keeping it never truly felt like an option.

Read on to see where the cash ended up.

That time when doing the right thing was the hardest decision in my life. Yesterday, there was an envelope left on one of our counters. It was made out of scrap paper, actually kinda looked like trash. There was something inside it, so I opened it. A short stack of $100USD bills. $1300 in all.

This woman knew the money wasn’t hers.

An associate saw a woman standing by the counter a few minutes before. She was going through her purse. But they didn’t know where the woman went after. Do you know how much I’d like $1300? Hell, I’d like $20. But this isn’t free money.

She was raised to be a decent person, so she decided to do what’s right.

This is someone’s rent and groceries and car payment or something. Their kids’ graduation money or the money they’ve saved up for a vacation. And my mother, despite her faults, raised me to be a decent person. So I put in the safe at work, and there it awaits its owner. When the woman realizes she lost her money and that I found it and saved it for her, I better get the best hug of my life.

Doing the right thing isn’t always easy, but this employee definitely made the right decision. I hope the woman realizes where she left it and comes back for it.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

You’re a good person, says this person.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

Finally, this person is curious.

This worker knew how helpful $1,300 would be, but also understood that it belonged to someone else.

They placed it in the store safe and hoped its worried owner would return to claim it.

If the owner comes back, that thank-you hug had better be legendary.