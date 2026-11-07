A Call Center Employee Offers A Customer A Gift To Resolve Her Complaint, But Cancels It After Discovering She’s Been Making Racist Comments To Other Agents

Having a valid complaint doesn’t give you an excuse to mistreat the people trying to help you.

At least that’s how one call center employee feels after offering a customer a gift to make up for a poor experience.

At first, everything seemed fine. But then, the customer called back and told another agent she’d ordered the wrong product.

Realizing that the order was correct, the employee looked through the customer’s case notes and noticed something much worse.

Apparently, she’d been making bigoted comments to agents with ethnic-sounding names, so the employee canceled her gift and made sure no one would send another.

Read on to see how this whole thing unfolded.

Bigoted customer messed with the wrong person. I used to work at a call center where I would handle manager escalations and had the ability to offer products as a means to make up for poor experiences. I’m generally a pretty easygoing person, and if I felt it was even justified a little bit, I would offer to send a gift that related to their complaint. This one lady had a justifiable complaint, and so I offered a gift and gave her my contact information to reach back out to me if she had any questions or concerns.

Apparently, the woman called back… repeatedly.

Things were pretty normal during our interaction, but near the end, she made some comments about living in a “gated community.” Anyway, she didn’t follow the instructions to contact me and called back in, getting another agent, throwing me under the bus, saying I didn’t send the right product configuration and I didn’t know how to do my job (it was the right configuration, BTW). It started to seem obvious she was making things up to get free items. But what took it too far was when I noticed a pattern.

The woman’s words told her everything she needed to know.

Seeing the other agents’ notes, it appeared to me that she was being a complete, rude bigot to anyone who had an ethnic-sounding name, which resulted in the agents disconnecting on her due to discrimination. I canceled the order I made for her (the other agents hadn’t been able to cancel it as they disconnected on her before they had the chance due to her attitude) and made an update on her case to make sure the agents understood why and not to reissue the gift. I also sent feedback to the agents she affected, saying good work for disconnecting on her and not putting up with her racism.

Wow! What a way to treat people.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about what she did here.

Yes! A little praise can be better than a raise sometimes.

That’s a good way to be.

Here’s someone who worked in a call center years ago.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

It’s crazy that some people didn’t realize this.

She has no one to blame but herself.

Having a legitimate complaint doesn’t make it okay to lie about the person who helped her or insult everyone else.

For this reason, the employee was right to cancel the gift and prevent her from getting another one.

Next time, she should remember that being nice to people gets you a lot further than being mean.

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