A Cashier Swaps Shifts As A Favor To A Coworker, But When The Coworker Doesn’t Show Up She Worries She’ll Get The Blame

There’s nothing worse than finding out the person you switched shifts with didn’t show up.

That’s exactly what happened to one college student at her summer job.

She had told her manager about the switch a few days prior, so she was shocked when he texted asking where she was.

When she checked with her coworker, she found out the manager was supposed to decline the swap because she couldn’t open alone. But he had not done that.

Trying to smooth things over, she offered to make it up, but all he said was “it’s all good.”

Read on to see what you think he might’ve meant by that.

I swapped shifts as a favor to someone and they didn’t show up to cover my shift like I had planned – now I’m freaking out my employers are going to think badly about me I am a college student working a summer job. I unfortunately only work two days a week at the place I am referring to in this post because the commute is so far, and I have nowhere closer to stay. My coworker sent a request in through the app that we use for scheduling to swap shifts with me.

Since the trade was fair, she didn’t think twice about agreeing.

She would work my 8-3 shift one day, and I would work her 8-3 shift another day. It was the most even split, so I said yes to the request. Now, normally, when you accept a request like this on the app, it needs manager approval. However, our manager who makes the schedules has made it clear that once the schedule is posted, it’s up to us to find coverage or swap shifts, even without managerial approval. During my previous shift, this same manager said he thought I wasn’t working that day because he thought he saw I was covering someone else on another day.

I said to him VERBALLY, “Oh, yeah, that’s on THIS DAY, and I’m swapping shifts with THIS PERSON. Not today.”

Suddenly, she received a message from her manager.

And he said, “Ah, OK,” and moved on. Fast-forward to my now extra day off, and my manager texts me and asks me where I’m at. I respond with, “I swapped shifts with this person. I’m working tomorrow!” My manager texts back and says, “Well, that person isn’t here.” Great. Now I’m freaking out because I’m an hour and a half away and about to jump straight in my car to go fix this.

Apparently, the other girl knew about it.

I message the person I was supposed to swap with: “Hey, did we not agree to swapping? Why are you not there?” She states that the manager told her that only certain people were allowed to swap with her for that shift because she’s opening by herself that day without a manager present, and only certain people have permission to do that. She also said that he was supposed to force-deny the request in the app because of that, but he didn’t.

Now, she’s not sure where everything stands.

I went back to message my manager once again to try and fix this and offered to come in to work the closing shift THAT DAY, and I would still come in on the day I was supposed to for the swap. The only response to that that I got was, “It’s all good.” So now I have no idea if I’m going in on that day or not or what’s happening, but for some reason, I feel like an *******. Is this something that just happens sometimes, or did I do something wrong? I’m probably overreacting, right?

Wow! It sounds like they all need to work on their communication.

Let’s take a look at what Reddit readers think about it.

It sounds like they have a similar policy.

This is usually true.

This reader thinks these types of workplaces are messy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who let’s their boss make the wrong call about inventory and crash and burn because of it.

According to this comment, it’s on management.

She shouldn’t feel bad at all.

The manager should pay attention when people talk, because if he had, he could’ve told her it wouldn’t work ahead of time.

And the worst part is that the knew he was supposed to be declining the swap on the app, so he really should’ve known.

The only thing she can do at this point is make sure all swaps are approved by management before the day of the shift moving forward.

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