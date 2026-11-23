Introverted Teenager Savors Alone Time Late At Night On The Weekends, But His Dad Criticized Him

Imagine being a teenager and enjoying staying up late at night every weekend. You’re just hanging out in your room by yourself, but you love the alone time.

What would you do if your dad suddenly criticized how late you’re staying up and how abruptly you’re leaving family movie night?

In this story, one teen is in this situation. He seems to want to please his dad, but he also seems a little unclear on what exactly his dad expects and why.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for walking out on my dad I’m 15 and live with my mom and dad. On weekends, we usually watch a movie together, which ends around 10:00. Being an introvert, I value my alone time, so I look forward to heading to my room and spending time on my computer until midnight or 1:00 AM. I can’t do this during school nights since I get up at 8:30 to take a shower and have two hours to myself before 11:00 PM.

His dad seemed upset.

Tonight, after watching a movie, I was excited to return to my room, but it was 9:30—earlier than usual. My dad then called me downstairs, saying he saw my light on past midnight, even though he never had a problem with my late nights on weekends. He said I was always quick to leave family movie time, and that I spent too much time on my computer texting friends or watching TV shows. I was confused, so I apologized and asked if he wanted to watch another movie. I knew a movie typically lasts an hour and a half, giving me only one hour of alone time, but I didn’t want to act disrespectful.

He seems to want to comply with his dad’s wishes.

When I suggested we keep watching, he said it wouldn’t be fun anymore because of our argument, although it felt one-sided. I then asked if staying up late bothered him, and if so, I’d go to bed earlier, even though I look forward to my weekend nights. He said it was a combination of both things. After apologizing and promising to be better, he reluctantly agreed to start another movie.

He seems a little unclear on what exactly his dad wants him to do.

The movie lasted longer than usual, so it was around 11:20 when it finished, giving me only 40 minutes to myself. I agree that I spend too much time on my computer, but most of my friends do the same or stay up later, so it didn’t seem too bad. The problem wasn’t just his accusations, though—it was the constant apologizing and trying to figure out what he was upset about.

Here’s how the night ended.

When the movie was over, I went to their bedroom to say goodnight to my mom. She replied, but I quickly left before I could say goodnight to my dad, even though we usually have that tradition. Now that it’s over, I wonder if my dad will be upset with me tomorrow, and I fear it was disrespectful to him. Am I a jerk?

I’m not exactly sure what his dad is upset about, and OP seems confused as well. Perhaps his dad just wants to spend more time with his son and talk or hang out after the movie. The expectations need to be clarified. It’s impossible to guess what someone else expects and be on the same page.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person makes a good point.

Another person doesn’t think OP is doing anything wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bridesmaid who was told to wear green, but showed up in black instead.

This person thinks the dad is unreasonable.

Maybe it would help if OP explained his perspective to his dad, that he savors his alone time at night on the weekends. Maybe his dad just wants to hang out with him more. If they understood where each other were coming from, they might be able to reach a compromise.

It’s hard to obey when the expectations are unclear.

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