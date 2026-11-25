A College Student Refuses to Buy Cleaning Supplies Anymore After Her Roommates Never Chip In or Clean Up

Have you ever lived with a person or a group of people who didn’t pull their weight when it came to cleaning the place up?

I lived with a bunch of guys when I was younger and let’s just say that I did 99% of the cleaning…

And I eventually got pretty bitter about it.

It sounds like this woman is going through a similar situation and she sounded off in the story below.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for not wanting to buy shared household essentials for my flatmates? “I (18F) live in university accommodation with four other students and I’m getting increasingly frustrated with how messy and wasteful they are. Since moving in I’ve regularly bought shared essentials like bin bags, kitchen roll and washing-up liquid. I’ve recently stopped because of how quickly everything gets used.

Funny how that works…

Now that my flatmates have had to spend their own money they’re suddenly insisting that everyone needs to take turns buying things, which I would normally agree with if it wasn’t these circumstances. For context: two entire rolls of bin bags were used in two weeks, a roll of kitchen roll lasted three days, and we went through five full bottles of washing-up liquid in just 3.5 weeks. I’ve probably used 2 sheets of kitchen roll in total, and I probably put one thing in the kitchen bin a day at most.

Well, this isn’t fair!

What frustrates me even more is that I’m the one doing practically all the cleaning, despite living with four other people. They constantly leave the kitchen in an absolute state, with dirty counters, filthy floors, food everywhere and piles of dirty dishes in the sink. I’m always the one wiping down surfaces, mopping and cleaning up messes I haven’t made. If I don’t clean, it simply doesn’t get done. Every week I ask them to clear their dishes out of the sink, and they promise they will but never do. I’ve even suggested putting them in the washing-up bowl on the side or keeping them in their rooms until they’re ready to wash them, but nothing changes. I feel like I’m constantly having to nag grown adults to do the bare minimum.

Exactly!

I genuinely wouldn’t mind contributing towards shared essentials if everyone was doing their fair share. However, I don’t think it’s fair that I’m expected to keep paying for supplies that are being used so wastefully when I’m already doing the majority of the cleaning. My issue isn’t the money itself, it’s the principle. I’ve spent my own money on these things since moving in, and now that I’ve stopped, they’re suddenly making an issue out of having to buy them themselves. AITA for refusing to buy any more shared essentials for the flat?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person nailed it.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who refuses to bring his barking husky indoors because he doesn’t want him roaming freely in the house.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

How annoying are her roommates?

Not to mention lazy!

She should stick to her guns on this decision!