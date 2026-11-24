A Worker’s Boss Has an Overpowering Odor—And Refuses to Listen When Anyone Brings It Up

Yikes…

This sure doesn’t sound good…

Have you ever worked with someone before who really didn’t smell good?

If you haven’t, let me fill you in: it’s no bueno!

And it really puts a damper on morale in the office, if you catch my drift.

Check out what this guy had to say about how why his boss’s habits are really grossing him out.

Sick of how gross my boss is. “To put it bluntly, the store manager stinks. This retail job has been one of the better ones I’ve had. I get along with most of my colleagues and it involves sales which I’m decent at.

This is a problem!

But the store manager doesn’t wash his clothes. His windbreaker which he has now started to wear again with it getting colder has been hanging in the back room for over a year without being washed. He once had the same salsa stain on his shirt from over a week ago. My own father and many co-workers have said they’ve spotted him around town wearing his uniform on non work days.

Gross!

He refuses to wash. He insists he doesn’t smell. That he “showers every day, wears deodorant every day and washes his clothes every day.” The last I know for a fact isn’t true because like I said, his jacket’s been hanging up for ages and that salsa stain… He does wear deodorant but to be frank it makes things worse because he stinks too much for it to hide his scent. It adds a fruity aroma. He smells like a gone off pantry full of rotten fruit.

This guy…

He poops at least two times every shift and doesn’t wash his hands. He will actually run the water for a few seconds but not wash his hands. He actually has managed to get dried food on the clock-in tablet. He went on a rant about how someone wrote “(his name) you literally stink!” Those messages are everywhere! I swear he thinks everyone is just out to get him with this, but the fact is pretty much all the new employees always mention the same thing over and over about him. That he stinks. He mentioned in that rant about how “you should speak to your co-worker in private if you have a problem” but we have. And he just doesn’t seem to believe it. Or he doesn’t care.

This guy sounds like he has some problems…

I get there may be something more going on. I get that he is 5’9 and 350 lbs. I get that there may be physical or psychological issues behind closed doors. Not saying there are, not saying there aren’t. But maybe if we were able to have an actual conversation and come to a solution without him deflecting, the entire staff wouldn’t be venting their frustrations about having to inhale his scent by writing messages about how much he stinks. I just don’t know what to do. I’ve genuinely considered resigning because I can’t take the smell of him anymore.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader asked some questions.

Another individual has been there.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an allergic hotel guest who gets upset that animals had been in her room previously, even though it was a pet-friendly hotel.

And this reader weighed in.

I can’t believe that this guy won’t take a hint!

That’s pretty weird, right?

I sure think so!

This is really gross!