He Tried to Stay Quiet and Limit His Movements After Neighbors Complained. They Kept Banging on the Wall Anyway

Living in an apartment often means making compromises when it comes to noise.

In this story, a man moved into a tiny apartment in a big city.

When he was unpacking his things in the middle of the night, his neighbor banged on the wall because of the movements and noise he was making.

However, even his quiet bedtime routine and the simple click of a light switch seemed to trigger another round of wall banging.

Ugh! Seriously? That sounds insane! Check out the full details below.

Neighbors complaining about the “noise” I’m making at night I’m a bit of a self-conscious person. I just moved into a new apartment in a big city. It’s very small, just 215 square feet. I tend to go to bed around 2 a.m. And the first day, I didn’t realize the neighbors could hear me as I was unpacking.

This man tried ot be quiet when moving around his apartment.

They banged on the wall and complained to the building administration. So I figured it’s fair that I try to keep it down at night. Last night, I was trying to be quiet as a mouse. All I did was sit in my office chair with headphones on and get up occasionally for the restroom.

He was basically tiptoeing on his floor before going to bed.

While getting ready for bed at around 1 a.m., I did my usual routine. I brushed my teeth, plugged in my phone, turned off the heater, opened the window, etc. I was doing it all slowly, trying to be as quiet as possible. I was practically tiptoeing around the apartment because the wood floors make a creaking sound.

He heard another set of banging on his wall.

So I’m ready to lay down, and I turn off the light switch, which makes a clicking sound. It was at that exact moment that I heard five bangs against the wall again. So now, I’m in this awkward situation where I feel like a prisoner in my own home. The only way I could possibly be quiet enough for them is by lying down in bed with no movement.

He’s left confused because his walls are not paper-thin.

The strange thing is that these walls are not paper-thin. For example, I hear literally nothing from their apartment except when they speak. And it sounds like a barely audible low rumble.

I understand, neighbors should be considerate of one another.

But that doesn’t mean someone has to stop living normally in their own home.

OP has already made an effort to reduce his noise and basically tiptoed around his house.

It may be time to speak with the building administration and establish what counts as acceptable noise.

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Finally, short and simple.

Some neighbors just want you to lie in bed the whole time and not make any movements.

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