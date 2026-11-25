His Boss Tried to Get Him Fired Because He Didn’t Like Him. The Script Flipped, and the Boss Was the One Let Go

My, how the tables have turned!

Most of us never get a chance to say that amazing line…but this guy did.

And he was nice enough to share his story with all of us.

Check out what happened when his boss went out of his way to get him fired…

But it didn’t quite work out that way.

Get started now!

Boss tried to sack me. The opposite happened. “This happened in the early 1990s. I (23M) was a medical representative and the area I covered used to be covered by my boss.

Yikes…

He and I never got along and I disliked him intensely. He didn’t want to hire me but the national sales director insisted that he did so I assume his dislike stemmed from that. This guy is also completely incompetent as a people manager. In the days he field trips with me, I learned nothing. All I got from him was unfair criticism. Anyway, cutting to the chase: I had submitted my call reports for the week and handed them in with my colleagues on Friday afternoon before having a few beers and heading home. My boss called me at about 6:30 pm and asked me to come in on Monday morning at 8:30 am sharp. I asked him why but he refused to expand.

Okay…

He asked me to cancel my Monday appointments and just to be in the office at 8:30. Naturally I sweated all weekend wondering what the hell was going on. I rang my colleagues, all of whom I got on with very well, and none of them were asked to come in Monday. By Monday morning I was stressed to the max and very upset. I went into his office and he asked me about a doctor meeting that I had on the Wednesday. He said to me, “I see you’ve written here that you met with Dr. R. Jenkins. I know Rob really well and I called him to see how your call went. He said he didn’t meet you and hadn’t seen you for about a month. Can you please explain yourself because this is a sackable offense?”

What was this all about…?

I was furious and went dead quiet and really cold. I responded: “I did see Dr. R. Jenkins on Wednesday. But it wasn’t Rob Jenkins. It was his sister, Rachel.” My boss flustered around a little before he said Rachel’s last name wasn’t Jenkins, it was Smith. I explained that she had gotten divorced and taken her maiden name back. Needless to say I got the day off and ended up playing golf. About three months later we had a national sales conference. It had been a long week and everyone was absolutely exhausted. After dropping some of our colleagues off at airports, we all headed home. It was about 4:30 pm on a Friday and my boss rang me and asked me to come in along with my other colleagues for a debrief.

Oh, come on!

This time we were all absolutely furious about him dragging us all back into the office late on Friday afternoon after an exhausting week. That night I called all my colleagues individually and asked them all to call our national sales director to complain. They did and I did. Our sales director called us each individually on Sunday night and told us that our boss had been fired and to come in on Monday morning to meet our new boss. We all lived happily ever after. No regrets.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a company who wants a laid-off employee to return to work, but he’s currently using his saved-up vacation time and won’t do it.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

His FORMER boss sounds like he was a real jerk, huh?

You can say that again!

As they say, what goes around comes around!