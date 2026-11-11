A Company’s CEO Fled To Italy To Avoid Paying Her Employees After The Business Went Down The Tubes

Man…

You know things are bad at a company when the head honcho flees the country so they don’t have to pay their employees…

And it happened to the worker who wrote today’s story!

She explained how things went from bad to worse at her company and the CEO decided that a trip to Italy was in order…and it sounds like it might turn into a permanent vacation.

Read her story below and see what you think!

CEO Was the Worst Human I’ve Ever Met. “I worked at this company doing pharmaceuticals for a little over 3 years. At first, it was okay. The people were great there as far as coworkers went. The hiccups didn’t really start until the old CEO passed away and his daughter took over. Over the next two years, she proceeded to bleed the company dry and run out any business she could have had. She had an offer from an Australian company to buy out the place, keep all of her workers, and keep her as CEO, but it wasn’t enough money for her so she didn’t do it.

Uh oh…

Fast forward to 6 months after that, and our checks bounce. Everyone is reasonably upset because we have car payments and rent and bills that need to get paid. She told us it was coming. It did not come for a month. At this point, we were threatening to go to a labor lawyer and tell the state, so we were paid. The next week she laid half of the staff off, including myself (and god, was I lucky).

I stayed in close contact with my coworkers that were still at the job and it was a nightmare.

This lady sounds like a criminal!

She paid them again for a little while and then stopped all together. She promised them that they would get paid and that she was still paying their health insurance. My friend went to the doctor and was told their health insurance was cancelled. That was the final straw for them. They went to the state labor department and got a lawyer. Within two weeks she had a stop work order and a court date for her to appear to answer for why she isn’t paying her workers.

This is crazy!

On the day that she is supposed to be at the court hearing, she flies to Italy. It seems now like she is staying there and trying to skirt any responsibility that she had to her workers and this company. She was one of the worst people I have ever met. Narcissistic and a huge liar. Like I said, I am glad that I got laid off earlier because the people who stayed got it way worse. She currently owes over $186,000 to her staff. One of our coworkers had cancer and with his health insurance being cancelled he is trying to figure out how to continue his treatment. Meanwhile she is in Italy trying to get away with all of it. Despicable.”

Now check out what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

And this individual weighed in.

This sounds like a movie!

Will she ever be held accountable for this…?

Time will tell…

This lady is a seriously evil CEO!