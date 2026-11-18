A Construction Worker Put Up “No Parking” Signs—Then a Police Officer Argued That Meant He Couldn’t Park There Either

Imagine working in construction, and you need to block off part of the road and some parking spots in order to do your job. You do everything correctly, and you put up “no parking” signs where needed.

What would you do if a police officer told you that the “no parking” signs mean you can’t park there either?

In this story, one worker is in this situation, and he’s really frustrated with the whole ordeal. While he can’t seem to reason with the unreasonable police officer, he can get revenge.

Honestly though, he doesn’t seem to be getting revenge on the officer. He’s getting revenge on the whole neighborhood.

Let’s read all about it.

I can’t park here? Ok then no one can I lay pipe for a living. My crew works in a congested city with a lot of multi-lane one-way traffic. We started a new job on one today, had our flaggers close off the lane we have to dig the trench in and set up a lane shift with an arrow panel. We follow all the DOT and city regulations as always, including putting out no parking signs in parking spots in the work zone that are properly issued to us by the city PD.

This is ridiculous!

Shits going fine til parking authority shows up. Buddy is talking nonsense about us not being allowed to shut down the lane if the metered parking spots aren’t paid for and that we can’t park our equipment and vehicles there either unless they’re paid. Then tried to argue with me that I couldn’t be parked there in my work truck bc the sign says “no parking,” kept on fighting the straw man that it didn’t matter that they were MY freaking signs, no parking means no parking. Didn’t have an answer for why he could park there then by his own logic.

Here’s the plan for tomorrow.

Anyway, tomorrow there will be no parking available on either side of the block. I work for a big construction company with decent bosses and enough hard-earned respect to get the OK to pay for double the amount of spots that were unavailable today. No parking on both sides of this street is gonna be a real hassle, and I promise every single person who complains to my crew will be directed to call the city parking authority with concerns because they required us to do this.

He knows construction is annoying.

And for anyone who’s gonna talk any nonsense about construction and how annoying that its happening everywhere all the time, I know. I don’t wanna freaking be out here either but I got a family to feed and you guys need gas lines. It’s hot out here, I don’t have time to be harassed by meter maids and drivers with anger issues, I’m trying to dig a freaking hole and go home.

If the construction crew puts up the “no parking signs,” they don’t mean no parking for the workers! I’d be annoyed too.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person is thankful.

Another person points out the driver’s perspective.

This person says, “Thank you.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

Another person points out the good and the bad in this story.

Bosses who have your back can make the job less annoying, but an officer who enforces a rule that’s ridiculous can make the job more frustrating.

It has to be tough doing road construction. You’d know all the drivers hate you, but it’s your job. It’s necessary. There’s nothing you can do about it.

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